Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United Kingdom Diesel Genset Market (2017-2023): Forecast By KVA Rating, Applications, and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

United Kingdom diesel genset market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2017-2023

England accounts for major portion of the diesel genset market in the United Kingdom owing to increasing construction activities, rising retail hospitality sectors and surging investments to strive new business opportunities in the country. Though, the market declined in 2015 and would remain the same in 2016 and 2017, however, the market is likely to recover post 2017 due to clarification in business policies after Brexit. Changing government policies, establishment of IT/ITeS sector and automotive manufacturing expansion as well as growth in public infrastructure would fuel the market for diesel genset in the United Kingdom.

Amongst all the applications, retail, commercial and capacity market dominates, with Short Term Operating Reserve (STOR) being the major reason behind high share of capacity market. The key players in the United Kingdom diesel genset market include Caterpillar, Cummins, MTU Onsite Energy and Kohler SDMO.

The report thoroughly covers the diesel genset market by KVA ratings, applications and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Diesel Genset Market Overview

4. United Kingdom Diesel Genset Market Overview

5. United Kingdom Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

6. United Kingdom Diesel Genset Market Trends

7. United Kingdom Diesel Genset Market Overview, By KVA Rating

8. United Kingdom Diesel Genset Market Price Trend

9. United Kingdom Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Applications

10. United Kingdom Diesel Genset Import Statistics

11. United Kingdom Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment

12. United Kingdom Diesel Genset Market, Key Performance Indicators

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

AJ Power Ltd.

Atlas Copco UK Holdings Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

FG Wilson

Himoinsa Power Solution Ltd

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

MTU Onsite Energy Corporation

SDMO Energy Limited

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2rxrgb/united_kingdom

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511005512/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Electricity