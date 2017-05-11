India Titanium Di-oxide Market Study 2011-2016 & 2025: Focus on Paints and Varnishes, Textiles, Paper and Cosmetics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Titanium Di-oxide Market Study, 2011-2025" report to their offering.

According to India Titanium Di-oxide Market Study, 2011-2025 report studies the market size and share of various applications of the titanium di-oxide market in India during 2011-2025. In this study, the market has been categorized into four broader applications that include paints and varnishes, textiles, paper and cosmetics wherein paints and varnishes dominating the titanium di-oxide market over the past few years, whereas cosmetics application is projected to registered fastest growth during 2016-2025.

Significant growth in paints, textiles, rubbers and other manufacturing industries, coupled with rapid rise in urbanization and industrialization are the major factors that fueled India titanium di-oxide market over the past few years. Titanium di-oxide pigments are increasingly being utilized across various downstream industries, owing to their chemical properties such as high refractive index, high hiding power & opacity, low specific gravity and non-toxicity. Moreover, rising demand for efficient and bright pigment in paints, papers, textiles, cosmetics production industry are further expected to propel demand for titanium di-oxide in India in the coming years.

The market dynamics section of the report elaborates the factors that are driving the market as well as the challenges inhibiting growth. The research study also includes insights of the key market trends, a detailed analysis of the changing competitive landscape, and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment.

All this information is provided to assist the established market players and new entrants in taking their strategic decisions, thereby aiding them in strengthening their market position in a highly competitive titanium di-oxide market in India.



India Titanium Di-oxide Market Study, 2011-2025 report elaborates the following aspects of PVC market in India:



- India Titanium Di-oxide Market Size, Share & Forecast

- Segmental Analysis - By Application (Paints and Varnishes, Textiles, Paper and Cosmetics), By Region

- Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

- Competitive Analysis

- Leading Customers Analysis



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. India Titanium Di-oxide Production Outlook



5. India Titanium Di-oxide Market Outlook



6. India Titanium Di-oxide Market Attractiveness Index



7. Pricing Analysis



8. Import-Export Dynamics



9. Competitive Analysis



10. Customer Analysis (24 Customers)



