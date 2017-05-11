Burisma Working to Ensure Ukraine's National Energy Security and Independence

KIEV, Ukraine, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

International Energy GroupBurisma addresseda procurement seminar on Ukraineat the48thinternational oil & gas conference and exhibitionat the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) held in Houston, Texas.

Ten members oftheBurismateam attended the conference.

The OTC 2017 featured a special procurement seminar on Ukraine organized by the U.S. Commercial Service in Ukraine, with support fromBurismaGroup. The event brought together representatives of Ukrainian and foreign oil & gas producers, embassies, NGOs and industry experts to address Ukraine's gas market future, business challenges and opportunities. Among key speakers at the seminar were the Senior Commercial Officer of the U.S. Commercial Service in Ukraine Jim Lindley, the Senior Oil and Gas Sector SpecialistMyroslavaMyrtsalo, the CEO ofUkrgazvydobuvanniaOlegProkhorenkoand the Advisor to the Board of Directors atBurismaGroupVadymPozharskyi.

In his addressentitled 'Private gas production asakey to ensuring national energy security and independence',VadymPozharskyi, Advisor to the Board of theBurismaGroup,focused on the need to boost Ukraine's domestic gas production. He talked about new ways to increase gas output,the importance ofcooperation withthepublic sector andBurisma'sstate-of-the-art technology and oil andgas services.

"Based onour2017 corporate program, we will be investing circa UAH 3billionin exploration and production. We are proud to produce billions of cubic meters of gas and contribute billions of hryvniasto the state budget of Ukraine. The huge advantage of the OTC for Ukraine is that it offers latest technologies allowingusto ramp up Ukraine's domestic gas production,"VadymPozharskyiexplained.

The address also discussed howUkraine offersanattractive investment environment and growth opportunities to oil and gas and service companies. It alsorecognisedthe effort and progress the country has made.

In May,BurismaGroup will be introducing the largest drilling rig in Ukraine. VadymPozharskyiextended an invitation to all participants of the OTC 2017 seminar on Ukraineto attend the event.

About the OTC

Founded in 1969, the OTC is one of the key oil and gas industry events focused on offshore exploration, drilling and production. The NRG Park hosted over 2,300 companies from 100 countries that brought their projects and technologies. This year, the tradeshow attracted a record number of attendees - over 90,000 traders, managers, businessmen, engineers and scientists. The OTC is ranked among 200 largest tradeshows held annually in the United States and is among 10 largest gatherings in terms of attendance.

AboutBurisma

BurismaGroup is an independent oil and gas company operating in Ukraine. Since its launch in 2002, the Company has rapidly become one of the largest independent gas producers in the country.Burismahas been engaged in oil and gas exploration and production for more than 10 years. The core business is located in Ukraine, where the Group is the largest independent natural gas producer.Burismais a market leader with annualized natural gasproductioncirca 1,1 BCM and over 30% market share.Burismais seeking for opportunities to expand its portfolio to other countries.Burismahas a state-of-the-art equipment and many years of experience to provide best services for oil and gas companies around the world.

