

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI Group (TUIFF.PK) Thursday said that it will strengthen presence in China. Currently TUI's footprint in China consists of offices in Beijing and Shanghai.TUI China was established by CTS and TUI in 2003.



TUI Group CEO Fritz Joussen said the expansion is due to western-style, sun, sea and sand travel. There are new travel trends, in particular among young Chinese travellers. The company has extended the joint venture with the Chinese CTS Group by 15 years to 2033.



According to Joussen, TUI is well prepared for this second wave of Chinese outbound tourism thanks to its successful, trust-based joint venture with CTS.



The company already takes European tourists to China and vice versa. In future, China will be a travel hub within Asia and the company aims to offer Chinese customers holidays in Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam. The projection for 2022 is to win an additional one billion euros in turnover and an additional one million customers, focusing on China.



