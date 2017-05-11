

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area economic recovery is expected to continue at a largely steady pace this year and next and economy is set to expand at a faster pace this year than expected earlier, the European Commission said Thursday.



In its Spring Forecast, the European Union executive raised the Eurozone growth forecast for this year to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent.



The prediction for 2018 was retained at 1.8 percent.



The growth projection for the EU was raised to 1.9 percent for both year from 1.8 percent.



Eurozone inflation was forecast to rise from 0.2 percent in 2016 to 1.6 percent in 2017, before returning to 1.3 percent in 2018 as the effect of rising oil prices fades away, the commission said.



Unemployment in the euro area was projected to drop to 9.4 percent this year and to 8.9 percent next year, thus marking the lowest level since the start of 2009.



The uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook remains elevated and risks have become more balanced than in the winter but they remain tilted to the downside, the commission said.



'Europe is entering its fifth consecutive year of growth, supported by accommodative monetary policies, robust business and consumer confidence and improving world trade,' EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.



'It is good news too that the high uncertainty that has characterized the past twelve months may be starting to ease.'



That said, the euro area recovery in jobs and investment remains uneven, Moscovici pointed out.



