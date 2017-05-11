

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 10-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,194,592.61 10.5145



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1990000 USD 28,817,088.69 14.4809



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 24330 USD 423,007.35 17.3862



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,306,226.11 16.4083



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 10/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,526,570.57 10.0409



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2025000 USD 20,333,393.91 10.0412



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2890000 EUR 38,874,707.44 13.4515



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 299,914.55 14.2816



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,236,227.29 17.2657



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,673,732.47 17.4111



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,705,350.76 12.1802



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4340000 USD 79,092,728.37 18.2241



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,382,521.64 19.7503



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2635000 EUR 47,973,988.00 18.2064



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 191000 EUR 2,868,148.10 15.0165



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 10/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 315,859.81 15.0409



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,337,625.53 16.116



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,346,228.52 18.6976



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,329,032.43 16.518



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,546,147.37 10.7363



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,303,556.03 18.6196



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 298,077.31 18.6298



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,667,367.17 18.6695



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 10/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,206,321.40 17.1004



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,343,743.65 17.1



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 10/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 24,111,121.10 14.183



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,418,960.54 17.9883



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,244,998.13 15.3827



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,265,581.37 10.4425



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,064,872.44 17.8822



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 172,363,555.90 15.3212



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 244,757.91 16.3172



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,850,233.66 5.7741



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,993,777.32 18.4594



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,021,783.02 15.7197



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 905,296.17 13.9276



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,540,914.49 17.4035



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 296,131.64 18.5082



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,631,582.13 18.6235



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,591,602.83 19.3314



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R7



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX