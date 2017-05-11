India Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) Market Study, 2011-2016 & 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Owing to properties such as high resistance to abrasion and presence of excellent ageing, SBR is used in the manufacturing of tires. Higher content of styrene in the product enhances its usage for the production of truck tires and other heavyweight tires. Apart from tire manufacturing, styrene-butadiene rubber is also used for polymer modification as it imparts strength and improve mechanical properties of plastics.

The market dynamics section of the report elaborates the factors that are driving the market as well as the challenges inhibiting growth. The research study also includes insights of the key market trends, a detailed analysis of the changing competitive landscape, and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment.

All this information is provided to assist the established market players and new entrants in taking their strategic decisions, thereby aiding them in strengthening their market position in a highly competitive SBR market in India.



India SBR Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Application (Tires, Polymer Modification, Footwear and Others), By Region

Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Leading Customers Analysis

