

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK visible trade deficit widened in March, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



The visible trade deficit increased to GBP 13.44 billion from GBP 11.44 billion in February. The expected level was GBP 11.6 billion.



On a monthly basis, export and import prices increased by 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.



The total trade deficit widened to GBP 4.9 billion from GBP 2.65 billion in the prior month.



In the first quarter, the total trade deficit rose by GBP 5.7 billion to GBP 10.5 billion. This reflected a 3.3 percent rise in imports amid a 0.5 percent fall in exports.



The visible trade deficit widened to GBP 36.87 billion in the first quarter from GBP 31.64 billion in the prior quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX