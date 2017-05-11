Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "5G Spectrum Which bands when?" report to their offering.

This report presents the regulatory status associated to 5G spectrum and presents the future bands for 5G use. It also analyses the bands likely to be used by 5G networks below 6 GHz and in millimetre bands.

5G has yet to be standardised. However, some 5G networks are already seeking new frequencies to provide very high data rates everywhere, in all spectrum ranges.

A set of frequencies were allocated to IMT use at WRC-15. The first bands in Europe will be the 700 MHz band and the 3.4-3.8 GHz bands. Millimetre frequencies are currently the object of compatibility studies at academic and industrial levels.

Competition is heating up between regions on which bands to select. Globally, 5G will aggregate more spectrum in the three types of bands i.e. sub-1 GHz, sub-6 GHz and above 6 GHz. It will mostly result in a trade-off between technical feasibility and consumer/use case needs based on propagation characteristics.

Slideshow

Regulatory status and potential harmonisation

Post-WRC-15 IMT/5G status in the 700 MHz band

Post-WRC-15 IMT/5G status in C-band (3.4-4.2 GHz)

Pre-WRC-19 IMT/5G status: Low and medium bands targeted for 5G

24-47 GHz bands targeted for 5G: potential fine tuning between 24 and 28 GHz

45-90 GHz bands targeted for 5G

IMT allocations and targeted channels in 3.4-4.2 GHz frequencies

IMT allocations and targeted channels in 4.2-5.0 GHz frequencies

Comparison of expected 5G timetables

Early 5G bands in Europe

Current status of the 700 MHz band in Europe

Very limited usage in Europe in the 3.4-3.8 GHz frequencies

5G bands above 6 GHz

Propagation characteristics of spectrum above 6 GHz and major impacts on deployments

Indoor and outdoor use of millimetre waves: the IDATE view

Trials at 24-26 and 28 GHz

5G use cases and related bands

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

3. Regulatory status: between WRC-15 and WRC-19

4. Early 5G bands in Europe below 6 GHz: status and future availability

5. Which frequency bands above 6 GHz will be used by 5G networks?

6. Annexes

7. Glossary

Companies Mentioned

3GPP

5G PPP

AT&T

CEA-Leti

Ericsson

Huawei

ITU

KT

Nokia

NTT DoCoMo

NYU

Optus

Qualcomm

Samsung

US Cellular

Verizon

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7ckxwn/5g_spectrum

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511005532/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: 4G and 5G