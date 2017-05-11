Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "5G Spectrum Which bands when?" report to their offering.
This report presents the regulatory status associated to 5G spectrum and presents the future bands for 5G use. It also analyses the bands likely to be used by 5G networks below 6 GHz and in millimetre bands.
5G has yet to be standardised. However, some 5G networks are already seeking new frequencies to provide very high data rates everywhere, in all spectrum ranges.
A set of frequencies were allocated to IMT use at WRC-15. The first bands in Europe will be the 700 MHz band and the 3.4-3.8 GHz bands. Millimetre frequencies are currently the object of compatibility studies at academic and industrial levels.
Competition is heating up between regions on which bands to select. Globally, 5G will aggregate more spectrum in the three types of bands i.e. sub-1 GHz, sub-6 GHz and above 6 GHz. It will mostly result in a trade-off between technical feasibility and consumer/use case needs based on propagation characteristics.
Slideshow
Regulatory status and potential harmonisation
Post-WRC-15 IMT/5G status in the 700 MHz band
Post-WRC-15 IMT/5G status in C-band (3.4-4.2 GHz)
Pre-WRC-19 IMT/5G status: Low and medium bands targeted for 5G
24-47 GHz bands targeted for 5G: potential fine tuning between 24 and 28 GHz
45-90 GHz bands targeted for 5G
IMT allocations and targeted channels in 3.4-4.2 GHz frequencies
IMT allocations and targeted channels in 4.2-5.0 GHz frequencies
Comparison of expected 5G timetables
Early 5G bands in Europe
Current status of the 700 MHz band in Europe
Very limited usage in Europe in the 3.4-3.8 GHz frequencies
5G bands above 6 GHz
Propagation characteristics of spectrum above 6 GHz and major impacts on deployments
Indoor and outdoor use of millimetre waves: the IDATE view
Trials at 24-26 and 28 GHz
5G use cases and related bands
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology
3. Regulatory status: between WRC-15 and WRC-19
4. Early 5G bands in Europe below 6 GHz: status and future availability
5. Which frequency bands above 6 GHz will be used by 5G networks?
6. Annexes
7. Glossary
Companies Mentioned
3GPP
5G PPP
AT&T
CEA-Leti
Ericsson
Huawei
ITU
KT
Nokia
NTT DoCoMo
NYU
Optus
Qualcomm
Samsung
US Cellular
Verizon
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7ckxwn/5g_spectrum
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511005532/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: 4G and 5G