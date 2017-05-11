HOYA Corporation (TOKYO:7741) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended March 31, 2017. During the quarter, revenues increased 3.8% year on year, reaching 126,304 million yen. Pre-tax profit amounted to 24,409 million yen with 18,975 million yen in profit, representing increases of 5.4% and 2.6%, respectively.

During the quarter, the Information Technology segment reported higher revenues year on year. Sales for semiconductor mask blanks rose in response to strong demand for cutting-edge products. Sales of photomasks for semiconductors and for LCD panels were lower, mainly due to the decrease in production capacity of the Kumamoto Plant in the wake of the Kumamoto earthquakes. Sales of glass substrates for hard disk drives rose, mainly due to improved general demand and the Group's capture of greater market share.

The Life Care segment reported higher sales for the quarter year on year. Sales of eye glass lenses rose, mainly in the Americas and Asia. Sales of contact lenses were also higher, driven by ongoing new store openings. Endoscopes for medical use experienced significantly higher sales, pushed by performance in the Americas. Sales of intraocular lenses were also strong, mainly due to growth in new products.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, revenues totaled 478,927 million yen, down 5.3% year on year. Pre-tax profit was 110,795 million yen and profit for the term was 86,852 million yen, a decrease of 7.0% and 6.9% respectively year on year.

"Segment profit of the Life Care fell mainly due to a business acquisition and new factories, and we will continue to prioritize advance investment to secure higher growth." said Hiroshi Suzuki, chief executive officer of HOYA. "In the meantime, we anticipate the Information Technology segment maintains stable performance for a while, contributing to the group's result."

HOYA also announced year-end dividends forecast of 45 yen per share. The annual dividends, including the interim dividends of 30 yen per share, will amount to 75 yen per share.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Statement (Millions of Yen: Rounded off to the nearest million) Three months ended Variance Year ended Variance Mar./16 Mar./17 Mar./16 Mar./17 Revenue from all operations 121,666 126,304 3.8 505,714 478,927 -5.3 Profit before tax 23,161 24,409 5.4 119,099 110,795 -7.0 Profit for the term 18,493 18,975 2.6 93,317 86,852 -6.9 Basic earnings per share (yen) 46.56 48.77 225.45 221.93 *Results are preliminary and unaudited.

The full reports are available at http://www.hoya.com

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, Hoya is a global med-tech company and the leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. Hoya is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, Hoya currently employs a multinational workforce of over 35,000 people. For more information, please visit http://www.hoya.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511005533/en/

Contacts:

Hoya Group

Akiko Chiba, +81-3-6911-4824

Public Relations

HOYA-pr@hoya.com