India Bicycle Market Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2021: Increasing Demand for Disc Brakes in Sports Bicycles - Research and Markets

Bicycle market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during 2016-2021, on account of rising population base in the country.

India is among the largest manufacturers of bicycles in the world. Rising from government initiatives, increasing health consciousness among all age groups, and booming demand for kids bicycles propelled growth in India bicycle market during 2011-2015.

Various state governments are focusing on the launch of bicycle distribution programs for school children and is anticipated to emerge as one of the major factors propelling demand for bicycles in the country in the coming years. Additionally, rising number of cycling events and emergence of cycling clubs is projected to augment demand for geared and sports bicycles across the country in the coming years. Consequently, various international bicycle manufacturers such as Bianchi, Giant, Cannondale, Mongoose, etc., have entered India bicycle market through their collaboration with Indian companies.

Roadster bicycle segment dominated India bicycle market in 2015, and the segment is anticipated to continue dominating the market through 2021. Growing demand for roadster bicycles in India can be attributed to implementation of bicycle distribution programs by various state governments and expanding rural population base. Few of the leading players operating in India bicycle market include Hero, TI Cycles, Atlas and Avon, among others.



Growing Demand for Premium Bicycles

Increasing Demand for Disc Brakes in Sports Bicycles

Increasing Sales of Bicycles through E-Commerce Channel

Rising Adoption of Tubeless Tires in Cycles

Growing Demand for Geared Bicycles in India

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. India Bicycle Market Outlook



5. India Sports Bicycle Market Outlook



6. India Roadster Bicycle Market Outlook



7. India Kids Bicycle Market Outlook



8. Supply Chain Analysis



9. Import-Export Analysis



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. India Economic Profile



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

Avon Cycles Limited

Eastman Industries Limited

Hero Cycles Ltd.

Naren International

S. K. Bikes Pvt. Ltd.

Seth Industrial Corporation

Starkenn Sports Private Limited

TI Cycles of India

Top Trak Bicycles

