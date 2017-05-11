India Bicycle Market Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2021: Increasing Demand for Disc Brakes in Sports Bicycles - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Bicycle Market By Type (Roadster, Sports and Kids), By Geared Vs Gearless, By Rim Size (26 Inch, 20 Inch, 28 Inch, 24 Inch, 18 Inch, 16 Inch, 29 Inch, 14 Inch, 12 Inch, 27.5 Inch and Others), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.
Bicycle market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during 2016-2021, on account of rising population base in the country.
India is among the largest manufacturers of bicycles in the world. Rising from government initiatives, increasing health consciousness among all age groups, and booming demand for kids bicycles propelled growth in India bicycle market during 2011-2015.
Various state governments are focusing on the launch of bicycle distribution programs for school children and is anticipated to emerge as one of the major factors propelling demand for bicycles in the country in the coming years. Additionally, rising number of cycling events and emergence of cycling clubs is projected to augment demand for geared and sports bicycles across the country in the coming years. Consequently, various international bicycle manufacturers such as Bianchi, Giant, Cannondale, Mongoose, etc., have entered India bicycle market through their collaboration with Indian companies.
Roadster bicycle segment dominated India bicycle market in 2015, and the segment is anticipated to continue dominating the market through 2021. Growing demand for roadster bicycles in India can be attributed to implementation of bicycle distribution programs by various state governments and expanding rural population base. Few of the leading players operating in India bicycle market include Hero, TI Cycles, Atlas and Avon, among others.
India Bicycle Market report elaborates following aspects of bicycle market expansion in India:
- India Bicycle Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Roadster, Sports and Kids), By Geared Vs Gearless, By Rim Size (26 Inch, 20 Inch, 28 Inch, 24 Inch, 18 Inch, 16 Inch, 29 Inch, 14 Inch, 12 Inch, 27.5 Inch and Others)
- Policy & Regulatory Landscape
- Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Growing Demand for Premium Bicycles
- Increasing Demand for Disc Brakes in Sports Bicycles
- Increasing Sales of Bicycles through E-Commerce Channel
- Rising Adoption of Tubeless Tires in Cycles
- Growing Demand for Geared Bicycles in India
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. India Bicycle Market Outlook
5. India Sports Bicycle Market Outlook
6. India Roadster Bicycle Market Outlook
7. India Kids Bicycle Market Outlook
8. Supply Chain Analysis
9. Import-Export Analysis
10. Market Dynamics
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. India Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.
- Avon Cycles Limited
- Eastman Industries Limited
- Hero Cycles Ltd.
- Naren International
- S. K. Bikes Pvt. Ltd.
- Seth Industrial Corporation
- Starkenn Sports Private Limited
- TI Cycles of India
- Top Trak Bicycles
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v3dcdk/india_bicycle
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716