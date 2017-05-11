The DECT Forum, the international association of the wireless consumer and enterprise communication industry, is pleased to announce that the winners of the DECT Awards 2017 will be presented at the DECT ULE Technology Summit in Amsterdam (May 31 June 1).

The Awards 2017 are for end products in the four categories Innovation, Design, Enterprise, and ULE (Ultra Low Energy). The Awards 2017 jury is prestigiously staffed with technology and design experts Werner Helmich (Frontwise), Hugh Cautley (Cautley Consulting) and Pieter Hermans (Jakajima). Applications for the Awards 2017 can be registered until May 20, 2017.

"We have already received an impressive number of product applications for the Awards 2016. Together with our jury of notable experts I would like to encourage even more candidates to apply for this excellent industry competion," said Andreas Zipp, Chairman of the DECT Forum.

The Awards 2017 winners' ceremony will take place on the evening of the first day at the DECT ULE Technology Summit in Amsterdam (May 31 June 1). The newly created event combines conference lectures, keynotes, workshops, hackathon, interoperability plugfest, and exhibition. The summit is an ideal opportunity to get first hand information on all relevant industry topics. Meet and listen to the experts, put a face to the name.

The Technology Summit is a joint event of the DECT Forum and ULE Alliance, supported by Jakajima. Please find a direct link to registration, sponsorship and exhibition opportunities.

About DECT Forum:

DECT Security, DECT 6.0, J-DECT, CAT-iq are worldwide-adopted technologies with high relevance for cordless voice, wireless residential and enterprise communication. Full members of the DECT Forum are: Arcadyan, Ascom, Askey, AVM, Binatone, CIG, CTC advanced, Deutsche Telekom, Dialog Semiconductor, DSP Group, Gigaset, GN Netcom, Huawei, Invoxia, Mitel, NEC, Nemko, Panasonic, Plantronics, RTX, Sagemcom, Sennheiser, Sercomm, SGW Global, Spectralink, VTech, ZTE, and ZyXel. The DECT Forum is located in Bern, Switzerland. You can find us: www.dect.org Twitter: @DECT_Forum

