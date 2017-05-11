EXCHANGE NOTICE 11.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 12.5.2017



48 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 12.5.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 11.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 12.5.2017



48 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 12.5.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ) Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=631011