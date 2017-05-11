NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Southern Home Medical Inc. (OTC PINK: SHOM), a leading developer in the Healthcare industry, has announced that it will expand and test its services by implementing the "Medical Treasure" to be used in the Guangzhou provincial Hospital. This initial implementation will be the first of many.

"Medical Treasure" is to build a focus on chronic disease management and treatment by helping doctors build a 'fan base' and provide patients with planning, treatment, exercise, diet, for the patients to develop a healthy lifestyle and attitude towards life -- outside of the hospital. To this end, the "Medical Treasure" client has been initially implemented in the Guangzhou provincial Hospital.

The hospital will also be organizing events in order to introduce both patients and doctors on the "Medical Treasure" client, in addition to installing any required hardware and software. Training has also begun for Endocrinal doctors regarding the use of the client.

George Chang, Chief Executive Officer of SHOM commented: "This is an exciting step towards the use and implementation of Medical Treasure. We hope that this will show how beneficial this client can be and allow patients and doctors to develop a more individualized relationship that will help both of them."

About Southern Home Medical, Inc.:

Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

