Automation Technology Deploys Data to Chosen Destination with Single User Command; Automatically Rebuilds Data Warehouse for those Selecting Cloud Deployment

TimeXtender, a software leader dedicated to democratizing access to corporate data, today announced that customers now have the flexibility to deploy Discovery Hub® in three models: in the cloud, on-premises or in a hybrid model.

With TimeXtender's model, companies can select which data they want to deploy on-premises or in the cloud to address their specific operational requirements, while laying the foundation to gradually evolve to a full-cloud deployment over time if desired.

"TimeXtender is poised to help our clients move to the cloud at their own pace," said Heine Krog Iversen, founder and CEO of TimeXtender. "We can see circumstances where the combination of cloud and on-premises offers the best of both worlds, and we are building our product roadmap in a way that supports customer choice."

New Release Offers Increased Flexibility with Accessibility, Scalability, and Maintainability

It's long been possible to install TimeXtender's TX DWA on a virtual machine in the cloud. However, with today's announcement, companies can now use Microsoft Azure SQL database as the foundation for their Discovery Hub® in the cloud, instead of maintaining their own on-premises Microsoft SQL Server. This has many benefits of course with accessibility, scalability and maintainability topping the list. With this new option, companies can choose to have the cloud provider, not only take care of the hardware and initial installation of the software, but also the ongoing maintenance of their SQL Server.

Additionally, TimeXtender is developing data lake management for TX DWA, enabling data teams to effortlessly integrate data lake capabilities from Microsoft Azure into their data management infrastructure.

"A typical cloud migration can be a lengthy and expensive process, often requiring teams of professionals, continued Krog Iversen. "However, with TX DWA, TimeXtender's automation engine,this process takes care of moving the data to the cloud. The end result is a considerable time savings for customers and partners."

New User Interface Reinforces TimeXtender DNA and Culture

In addition, this release has a new look and feel that reinforces the TimeXtender brand. "How we spend our time matters," said Krog Iversen. "That's why in this release we've taken steps to simplify and save the user even more time."

Discovery Hub® can be themed in the classic TimeXtender orange and features a tool bar that makes it easy to access the most commonly used commands. There is an hour glass, a lotus flower, and a series of reminders that encourage users to make the most of their time during deployment and execution.

Discovery Hub® can be ordered direct from any of TimeXtender'schannel partners.To find out more information about TimeXtender's Discovery Hub® visit here.

About TimeXtender

TimeXtender, one of the world's fastest growing software companies, is democratizing access to corporate data with Discovery Hub® a comprehensive new approach to the IT architecture behind business intelligence. The company, founded in 2006, is privately owned and has headquarters in Denmark and the U.S., with more than 2,600 customers across six continents. TimeXtender is also the world's leading Data Warehouse Automation solution provider for the Microsoft® SQL Server®. The company sells its products for medium and large-sized organizations through a global network of channel partners. Visit TimeXtender.com for more information.

