Telecoms Pricing Today and SnapShot Tariff Trends Service 2017 - Research and Markets

The daily Telecoms Pricing Today subscription service provides a unique real time insight into new tariffs launched by operators worldwide including a comprehensive overview of the new tariff in the context of the overall tariff strategy together with comprehensive details of the small print of inclusions and exclusions for the new tariff which often can lie behind the headline announcement. Delivered straight to the subscriber's mailbox every day it also includes a monthly summary and access to all stories ever published - well over 3,000 stories using a search engine.



The bi-monthly SnapShot Tariff Trends subscription service provides an in-depth analysis and insight of a particular contemporary price trend, segment or market development impacting pricing around the world. Delivered in an easy to digest PowerPoint format of around 25 pages 20 editions of the SnapShot Tariff Trends are published each year.



Some selected past subjects for the bi-monthly SnapShot Tariff Trends service are included in the Also Available section below:



Taken together both subscription services provide a complete analysis of the main trends impacting telecoms pricing worldwide from both a tactical and strategic level and form an invaluable tool to todays telecoms operator in understanding the key issues affecting pricing worldwide today.



Offer includes:



1-year subscription to the Telecoms Pricing Today Service including

- daily outputs with pure focus on pricing

- monthly summary well over 100 stories a month

- access to all ever published stories (over 3,000) via the expert's portal, search engine available.



12 Issues from the SnapShot series your subscriber can choose the issues from the already published ones or those to be published.



