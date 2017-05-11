sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.05.2017 | 12:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

New "Thought Leadership Pass" Unlocks What's Smart at SEMICON West 2017

MILPITAS, California, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SEMI today announced that SEMICON West (July 11-13 in San Francisco, Calif.) experience packages are now available for purchase, allowing attendees to choose the programs and events most relevant to their interests. The Thought Leadership Pass is already seeing strong interest from pre-registration. The Thought Leadership Pass focuses on the industry's key business and technical challenges and opportunities and provides access to all Keynotes and Executive Panels, the TechXPOT Theaters, and much more, including the perennial favorites, the SEMI/Gartner Symposium and the Bulls & Bears Industry Outlook on Thursday morning.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510628/SEMICON_20West_.jpg

The new Get Smart: SEMI/Gartner, Bulls & Bears Industry Outlook is a "must attend" event, co-sponsored by SEMI and Gartner. It features the latest, mid-year snapshot industry outlook, market analysis and forecast for semiconductors, capital equipment,materials and adjacent markets- in addition to market trends, opportunities and issues. The session also features a panel discussion, where leading Wall Street analysts weigh in with financial perspectives on the electronics industry.

Other Thought Leadership Pass highlights include:

  • A presentation by Maciej Kranz, Cisco VP of Strategic Innovations, and author of the New York Times bestseller, Building the Internet of Things
  • New SEMI/IEEE sessions focusing on the future of advanced IoT device architectures and emerging applications like home automation, smart cities, industrial and environmental monitoring, and MedTech
  • Two dynamic Smart Automotive sessions covering the latest technologies and performance upgrades that are shaping the future of transportation and meeting the growing need for speed, intelligence, and memory in today's automotives (in partnership with SAE International)
  • All TechXPOTs on the show floor,which covers High-Volume Manufacturing, Advanced Packaging, Lithography, MEMS & Sensors, Materials, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Automotive, Smart MedTech, 5G Communications and Next-Gen Cloud

If attendees would like access to everything that SEMICON West has to offer, then an All-in Pass is available for purchase. Or, attendees can purchase an Expo-only Pass that provides access to the Keynotes and Executive Panels, in addition to the Exposition Hall (note: SEMI members also get access to TechXPOTs with this pass). Attendees can also purchase select events and workshops on an Ã  la carte basis, and students can register for a free, student one-day pass.

SEMICON West 2017Admission Packages

Expo-Only Pass*

Thought Leadership Pass

All-In Pass




Expo Halls

Expo-Only Pass

Expo-Only Pass

Keynotes



Executive Panels

Plus:

Thought Leadership Pass


TechXPOTs


*SEMI Members with "Expo-Only"

MicroE Career Development &

Plus:

Pass also get access to:

Recruitment Forum

Summerfest at AT&T Park


SEMI/Gartner, Bulls & Bears

Speaker & sponsor breakfasts

TechXPOTs

Test Vision & Reception

Smart Pass (VIP registration &

MicroE Career Development &

SAE Smart Automotive

reserved seating at Keynotes &

Recruitment Forum

IEEE World of IoT: Risks &

Exec Panel sessions)


Opportunities in Transformative



Technologies


Plan to attend SEMICON West 2017 (July 11-13 in San Francisco, Calif.). The three-dayconference offers an exposition with 600+ exhibitors, educational programs, networking events, and technical training workshops- providing the knowledge and insights needed to stay competitive and plan for the future amidst today's rapidly changing technical and supply chain environment. For more information, visit www.semiconwest.org. Register now for best pricing!

About SEMI

SEMI® connects nearly 2,000 member companies and 250,000 professionals worldwide annually to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Since 1970, SEMI has built connections that have helped its members grow, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. SEMI maintains offices in Bangalore, Beijing, Berlin, Brussels, Grenoble, Hsinchu, Seoul, Shanghai, Silicon Valley (Milpitas, Calif.), Singapore, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visitwww.semi.organd follow SEMI onLinkedInandTwitter.

SEMI (www.semi.org) connects 2,000 member companies & 250,000 professionals annually to advance the technology & business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software & services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful & more affordable electronic products. Since 1970, SEMI has helped its members grow, create new markets & address common industry challenges...

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg


© 2017 PR Newswire