New "Thought Leadership Pass" Unlocks What's Smart at SEMICON West 2017

MILPITAS, California, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SEMI today announced that SEMICON West (July 11-13 in San Francisco, Calif.) experience packages are now available for purchase, allowing attendees to choose the programs and events most relevant to their interests. The Thought Leadership Pass is already seeing strong interest from pre-registration. The Thought Leadership Pass focuses on the industry's key business and technical challenges and opportunities and provides access to all Keynotes and Executive Panels, the TechXPOT Theaters, and much more, including the perennial favorites, the SEMI/Gartner Symposium and the Bulls & Bears Industry Outlook on Thursday morning.

The new Get Smart: SEMI/Gartner, Bulls & Bears Industry Outlook is a "must attend" event, co-sponsored by SEMI and Gartner. It features the latest, mid-year snapshot industry outlook, market analysis and forecast for semiconductors, capital equipment,materials and adjacent markets- in addition to market trends, opportunities and issues. The session also features a panel discussion, where leading Wall Street analysts weigh in with financial perspectives on the electronics industry.

Other Thought Leadership Pass highlights include:

A presentation by Maciej Kranz , Cisco VP of Strategic Innovations, and author of the New York Times bestseller, Building the Internet of Things

VP of Strategic Innovations, and author of the bestseller, New SEMI/IEEE sessions focusing on the future of advanced IoT device architectures and emerging applications like home automation, smart cities, industrial and environmental monitoring, and MedTech

sessions focusing on the future of and like home automation, smart cities, industrial and environmental monitoring, and MedTech Two dynamic Smart Automotive sessions covering the latest technologies and performance upgrades that are shaping the future of transportation and meeting the growing need for speed, intelligence, and memory in today's automotives (in partnership with SAE International)

sessions covering the latest technologies and performance upgrades that are shaping the future of transportation and meeting the growing need for speed, intelligence, and memory in today's automotives (in partnership with All TechXPOTs on the show floor,which covers High-Volume Manufacturing, Advanced Packaging, Lithography, MEMS & Sensors, Materials, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Automotive, Smart MedTech, 5G Communications and Next-Gen Cloud

If attendees would like access to everything that SEMICON West has to offer, then an All-in Pass is available for purchase. Or, attendees can purchase an Expo-only Pass that provides access to the Keynotes and Executive Panels, in addition to the Exposition Hall (note: SEMI members also get access to TechXPOTs with this pass). Attendees can also purchase select events and workshops on an Ã la carte basis, and students can register for a free, student one-day pass.

SEMICON West 2017Admission Packages Expo-Only Pass* Thought Leadership Pass All-In Pass





• Expo Halls Expo-Only Pass Expo-Only Pass • Keynotes



• Executive Panels Plus: Thought Leadership Pass

• TechXPOTs

*SEMI Members with "Expo-Only" • MicroE Career Development & Plus: Pass also get access to: Recruitment Forum • Summerfest at AT&T Park

• SEMI/Gartner, Bulls & Bears • Speaker & sponsor breakfasts • TechXPOTs • Test Vision & Reception • Smart Pass (VIP registration & •MicroE Career Development & • SAE Smart Automotive reserved seating at Keynotes & Recruitment Forum • IEEE World of IoT: Risks & Exec Panel sessions)

Opportunities in Transformative



Technologies



Plan to attend SEMICON West 2017 (July 11-13 in San Francisco, Calif.). The three-dayconference offers an exposition with 600+ exhibitors, educational programs, networking events, and technical training workshops- providing the knowledge and insights needed to stay competitive and plan for the future amidst today's rapidly changing technical and supply chain environment. For more information, visit www.semiconwest.org. Register now for best pricing!

