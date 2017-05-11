Bristlecone NEO Platform Integrates and Offers SAP® BusinessObjects' Cloud, Delivering Advanced Analytics to Customers

SAN JOSE, California, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bristlecone signs OEM partnership agreement with SAP to leverage SAP BusinessObjects Cloud as part of its comprehensive supply chain, procurement and analytics offerings on Bristlecone NEO platform

Bristlecone announced that it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement withSAP(NYSE: SAP). Through this alignment, Bristlecone will integrate and provide the next-generation analytics for the SAP HANA® platform with its NEO platform. The bundled offering is expected to provide customers with digitally connected supply chain solutions powered by analytics.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/491101/Bristlecone_Logo.jpg )



Last year, Bristlecone launched NEO, its own advanced analytics platform focused on providing supply chain and procurement analytics. Over the year, Bristlecone introduced various applications on the NEO platform, including Inventory Optimization, Forecast Accuracy, Smart Procurement, Spend Analytics and Financial Supply Chain Analytics. NEO has experienced strong customer adoption due to its business-focused solutions, quick ROI and lower TCO. In its first year, NEO was recognized by industry analyst Gartner in its May 2016 report*.

"This partnership is a game changer, as it expands NEO capabilities, empowering us to address customer challenges by adopting SAP HANA and SAP BusinessObjects Cloud," said Irfan A. Khan, CEO and President of Bristlecone. "NEO, combined with our digital enterprise capabilities like Internet of Everything, mobility and cloud, supports Bristlecone as we partner with organizations to enable end-to-end digitally connected supply chains powered by analytics," he added.

"We are pleased to welcome Bristlecone as an analytics OEM partner," said Steve Erdman, SVP and GM Global ISV, Cloud and Platform Partnerships at SAP. "Over the last two decades, Bristlecone has been a specialized partner in the supply chain ecosystem. Leveraging their expertise to extend into next-generation advanced analytics on SAP HANA is a logical step in our collaboration. By integrating SAP BusinessObjects Cloud with Bristlecone NEO, we expect the offering to provide customers a one-stop solution to help them realize their analytics and digital boardroom vision."

SAP BusinessObjects Cloud combines planning, business intelligence and predictive analytics in a single cloud-based solution. It also simplifies financial planning and analysis and enables users to analyze data and collaborate in the context of plans in real time.

AboutBristlecone

Bristleconeis a premier Supply Chain Advisory and Analytics SaaS+ firm focused on enabling digitally connected supply chains.A leader in advising clients on how to maximize the strategic value of their supply chain and business analytics, Bristlecone assists customers to unleash that value rapidly through effective use of enabling technologies. Rated by Gartner among the top Supply Chain Management System Integrators, Bristlecone has enabled strategic, incremental value for over 300 customers across multiple industry verticals. With its singular focus on addressing procurement, supply chain and analytics challenges, Bristlecone helps clients diagnose, design, enable and enhance their operations by encapsulating years of experience into pre-configured solutions, accelerated deployments and enhancement packs for the leading supply chain technologies.

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, Bristlecone also has offices located across the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, Malaysia, UAE and India.Bristlecone is a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group.To know more visit:http://www.bcone.com

SAP, BusinessObjects, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. Seehttp://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epxfor additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

*Market Guide for Supply Chain Cost-to-Serve Analytics Technology by Stan Aronow published on 26 May 2016

Media Contact:

Prashant Mendki

Director of Alliances, Bristlecone Inc.

+1-650-386-4090

prashant.mendki@bcone.com