

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Harald Krüger, chairman of BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) at its annual general meeting Munich said the company is targeting new all-time highs for deliveries, revenues and profit before tax for 2017. The EBIT margin in the Automotive Segment should remain within the range of 8 to 10 per cent.



The company has proposed a dividend of 3.50 euros per share of common stock and 3.52 euros per share of preferred stock for fiscal 2016. This is the highest dividend the company has ever paid out.



BMW said the global economic growth is projected to rise and the worldwide car market is expected to grow. The premium segment should grow as well, to reach more than 8.6 million vehicles. Electrification and autonomous driving will be the priorities for the German automaker.



In the e-mobility segment, BMW sees demand to increase significantly, and this development will largely be driven by legislation. In 2017, the company aim to sell 100,000 electrified vehicles. In the first quarter, it has already sold almost 20,000. By 2025, electrified drive trains are likely to account for 15 to 25 per cent of our total sales, the company noted.



BMW plans to launch MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid in 2017, BMW i8 Roadster in 2018, a pure electric MINI in 2019, a fully electric BMW X3 in 2020 and BMW iNEXT in 2021.



It has plans to strengthen the future technology of e-mobility in Germany to manufacture iNEXT, a new innovation spearhead, at its plant in Dingolfing.The company is working with Toyota on fuel cells and to launch an initial small-series model in 2021.



BMW said it wants to take action in autonomous driving this year and to will begin testing highly autonomous driving in city centres.



The company has plans to introduce more than 40 new and revised models this year and next. The main focus will be the new BMW 5 Series.



