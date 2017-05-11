Componenta Corporation Stock Exchange Release 11.5.2017 at 13.00



Componenta Corporation has on 16 May 2016 issued a convertible capital loan of EUR 40 million. From the issued convertible capital loan 366 shares of the loan have been used for the subscription of 732,000 new shares in Componenta Corporation.



The new shares have been entered into the Trade Register today on 11 May 2017. Following the registration of the new shares, the total number of the Company's shares is 177,269,224.



The new shares will be traded in the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd main list as from 12 May 2017. The new shares provide the right to dividends and other shareholder rights as from the registration date.



