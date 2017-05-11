Tecnotree Oyj Press Release 11 May 2017 at 1pm



Tecnotree announces two new innovative products to power the digital marketplace



Espoo, Finland - Telecoms IT solutions provider Tecnotree today introduces two new products, Tecnotree Digital Marketplace and Tecnotree Partner Lifecycle Management.



The Tecnotree Digital Marketplace (DMP) brings operators new capabilities to deliver a sticky, state-of-the-art digital shopping and onboarding experience that helps drive customer engagement and revenue growth. Paired with the Tecnotree My Life Dashboard, which was announced earlier this year, it provides an intuitive end-to-end digital journey: Users can easily discover, buy and also manage their subscriptions and services from one digital environment. The operator branded DMP can become the go-to place for finding relevant offerings, local content, services and apps catering to the consumer needs.



The Tecnotree Partner Lifecycle Management (PLM) is an end-to-end solution for self-serve Partner onboarding, validation and management. It allows operators to scale their business and create an ecosystem of partners, empowered by easy partner self-registration, operator validation, partner product and offering management and partner reports with dashboards as well as settlements.



"Tecnotree is focused on executing its strategy to help our customers become the true Digital Telco of the future. The Digital Marketplace and the Partner Lifecycle Management products together with the BSS Lite and Enterprise Suites bring operators the agile IT system they need to be successful in a increasingly competitive digital environment", says Indrajit Chaudhuri, CTO at Tecnotree. "The Tecnotree solution simplifies the experience across digital channels and empowers subscribers to take charge of their digital lives. This helps to improve the customer experience and increase overall customer lifetime value. It is also very cost-efficient and it enables new business models for additional revenue generation in the digital world."



Tecnotree is demonstrating the new products at TM Forum Live! which takes place in Nice, France on 15-18 May.



For more information Björn Wigforss, Head of Global Marketing and Communications, +358407649439



About Tecnotree Tecnotree is a global provider of IT solutions for the management of services, products, customers and revenue for Communications Service Providers. Tecnotree helps customers to monetise and transform their business towards a marketplace of digital services. Together with its customers, Tecnotree empowers people to self-serve, engage and take control of their own digital life. Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com.