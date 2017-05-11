AND International Publishers: Resolutions of annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AND International Publishers NV

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands - 11 May 2017 - All items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today were approved or adopted by the shareholders as proposed.



The shareholders adopted the annual accounts for 2016. The dividend for the 2016 financial year was declared at 0.15 euro per ordinary share with a nominal value of 0.75 euro. The dividend will be paid out fully in cash, subject to deduction of 15% dividend tax. The AND share will be quoted ex-dividend on 15 May 2017. Payment of the dividend will take place from 18 May 2017.



The remaining items on the agenda were likewise approved or adopted by the shareholders as proposed.



