MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2017. All dollar amounts are in thousands except for per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

"This quarter marked a major milestone for Knight as we began commercializing our first innovative pharmaceutical product in Canada with the relaunch of Movantik®," said Jonathan Ross Goodman, CEO of Knight Therapeutics Inc. "Looking ahead, we are focused on advancing our product pipeline and capitalizing on opportunities to add new products to our portfolio that will improve the health of Canadians."

Financial Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2017, Knight reported revenues of $1,750, an increase of $682 over the same period last year, and net income of $6,047, an increase of $5,570 over the same period last year.

As at March 31, 2017, the Company had $763,778 in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and 142,759,326 common shares outstanding.

First Quarter Highlights

-- Announced the commercial relaunch of Movantikr in Canada -- Submitted Iluvienr for regulatory approval by Health Canada -- Received full repayment of the balance of secured loans to Apicore Inc. and Pro Bono Bio PLC

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian and select international markets. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gudknight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared, but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

December 31, As at March 31, 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 519,522 514,942 Marketable securities 244,256 221,108 Trade and other receivables 7,977 6,440 Inventories 689 790 Other current financial assets 41,635 51,789 Income taxes receivable 4,786 4,683 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current assets 818,865 799,752 Property and equipment 37 32 Intangible assets 13,787 14,153 Other financial assets 78,076 90,643 Investment in associate 77,907 80,113 Deferred income tax assets 5,621 6,077 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 994,293 990,770 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,933 3,207 Income taxes payable 6,007 5,659 Other balances payable 532 537 Deferred other income 263 355 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current liabilities 9,735 9,758 Deferred other income 363 417 Other balances payable 900 877 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 10,998 11,052 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shareholders' equity Share capital 761,003 760,447 Warrants 785 785 Contributed surplus 10,120 9,469 Accumulated other comprehensive income 26,754 30,431 Retained earnings 184,633 178,586 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total shareholders' equity 983,295 979,718 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 994,293 990,770 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

Three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues 1,750 1,068 Cost of goods sold 288 246 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross margin 1,462 822 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses Selling and marketing 363 - General and administrative 2,468 2,193 Research and development 416 283 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1,785) (1,654) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Depreciation of property and equipment - 8 Amortization of intangible assets 326 41 Interest income (5,860) (4,816) Other income (308) (1,099) Net gain on financial assets (3,375) (1,729) Share of net income of associate (319) (854) Foreign exchange loss 243 3,770 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income before income taxes 7,508 3,025 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income tax expense Current 480 2,541 Deferred 981 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income for the period 6,047 477 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to shareholders of the Company Basic earnings per share 0.04 0.005 Diluted earnings per share 0.04 0.005 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 142,720,536 103,475,043 Diluted 143,626,773 103,688,167 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income for the period 6,047 477 Realized gain reclassified to statement of income net of tax of $64 (2016: net of tax of $64) (973) (410) Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to statement of income in subsequent periods: Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale financial instruments net of tax of $434 (2016: net of tax of $72) (1,046) 421 Unrealized loss on translation of foreign operations (1,658) (10,978) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive (loss) for the period (3,677) (10,967) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2,370 (10,490) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contributed Share capital Warrants surplus ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance as at January 1, 2016 439,148 161 6,772 Net income for the three-month period - - - Realized gain reclassified to statement of income - - - Unrealized gain on available for sale financial instruments - - - Unrealized loss on translation of foreign operations - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive (loss) income - - - Share-based compensation expense - - 1,073 Issuance under share purchase plan 28 - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance as at March 31, 2016 439,176 161 7,845 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance as at January 1, 2017 760,447 785 9,469 Net income for the three-month period - - - Realized gain reclassified to statement of income - - - Unrealized loss on available for sale financial instruments - - - Unrealized loss on translation of foreign operations - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive (loss) income - - - Share-based compensation expense - - 846 Issuance under share option plan 513 - (195) Issuance under share purchase plan 43 - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance as at March 31, 2017 761,003 785 10,120 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated other Total comprehensive Retained shareholders' income earnings equity ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance as at January 1, 2016 35,955 160,026 642,062 Net income for the three-month period - 477 477 Realized gain reclassified to statement of income (410) - (410) Unrealized gain on available for sale financial instruments 421 - 421 Unrealized loss on translation of foreign operations (10,978) - (10,978) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive (loss) income (10,967) 477 (10,490) Share-based compensation expense - - 1,073 Issuance under share purchase plan - - 28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance as at March 31, 2016 24,988 160,503 632,673 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance as at January 1, 2017 30,431 178,586 979,718 Net income for the three-month period - 6,047 6,047 Realized gain reclassified to statement of income (973) - (973) Unrealized loss on available for sale financial instruments (1,046) - (1,046) Unrealized loss on translation of foreign operations (1,658) - (1,658) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive (loss) income (3,677) 6,047 2,370 Share-based compensation expense - - 846 Issuance under share option plan - - 318 Issuance under share purchase plan - - 43 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance as at March 31, 2017 26,754 184,633 983,295 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended March 31, 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income for the period 6,047 477 Adjustments reconciling net income to operating cash flows: Deferred tax 981 7 Share-based compensation expense 846 1,073 Depreciation and amortization 326 49 Accretion of interest (1,078) (1,105) Realized gain on financial assets (976) (656) Unrealized gain on financial assets (2,399) (1,073) Foreign exchange loss 204 3,760 Share of net income from associate (319) (854) Dividends from associate - 2,423 Other adjustments (301) (142) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3,331 3,959 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Changes in non-cash working capital related to operations 905 576 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash inflow from operating activities 4,236 4,535 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of marketable securities (44,291) (147,399) Purchase of intangibles - (2,924) Issuance of loans receivable - (34,851) Purchase of equities (2,819) (3,461) Investment in funds (4,141) (5,833) Proceeds from marketable securities 20,486 152,226 Proceeds from repayments of loans receivable 28,058 1,018 Proceeds from disposal of equities 709 5,619 Proceeds from distribution of funds 2,154 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities 156 (35,605) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FINANCING ACTIVITIES Share option plan 345 - Share purchase plan 43 28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash inflow from financing activities 388 28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Increase (decrease) in cash during the period 4,780 (31,042) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 514,942 237,481 Net foreign exchange difference (200) (1,654) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 519,522 204,785 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Supplemental cash flow information: Interest received 4,018 3,773 Income taxes paid 286 2,334 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents 519,522 204,785 Marketable securities 244,256 221,450 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 763,778 426,235 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

