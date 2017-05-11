The European solar industry's peak body SolarPower Europe says that yesterday's insolvency announcement, from German-based producer SolarWorld, is regrettable and that it is of "vital importance" that all parts of the solar value chain are present in Europe.

SolarPower Europe CEO James Watson described yesterday's bankruptcy announcement from SolarWorld as representing a "sad day" for solar in Europe. He noted that "whilst SolarWorld and SolarPower Europe have never seen eye-to-eye on the trade issue, the bankruptcy of the leading European manufacturer is a loss to the European PV sector."

Watson said that SolarWorld's insolvency proves that the EU solar trade measures, such as antidumping and anti-subsidy tariffs against Chinese PV cells and modules, were "not beneficial for anyone." As an alternative method by which PV manufacturing in Europe could be supported, Watson suggests the development of a European ...

