

TRIESTE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Italian insurer Generali Group (ARZGY.PK) were trading around 2 percent lower after the company reported Thursday lower profit in its first quarter on weak premiums.



Net result declined 9 percent to 535 million euros from 588 million euros last year. The decrease is attributable to the lower non-operating investment result, mainly due to the continued policy to reduce realized gains, and to the stronger impact of taxation.



Operating result, however, grew 4.2 percent from last year to 1.21 billion euros.



Gross written premiums dropped 2.5 percent to 19.24 billion euros from 19.74 billion euros a year ago. The company recorded 1.9 percent growth in P&C business, while Life segment fell 4.6 percent.



Generali shares were trading at 14.95 euros, down 2.22 percent.



