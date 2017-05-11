

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - It's a common belief that smiling makes one appear younger. But a new study says smiling may rather make people look a year older.



In the study, each set of participants were shown different sets of photographs of smiling and neutral faces, and they were asked to rate how old they thought the faces were. Just to make sure that the participants did not see the same face in smiling and in a neutral expression, different sets of photographs were used.



The participants were also shown photographs of faces with expressions of surprise, which they had to rate.



The study was conducted by Melvyn Goodale, Director of the Brain and Mind Institute at Western University, Canada, and Tzvi Ganel, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel.



According to researchers, the participants rated the smiling faces, on average, one year older than the same faces in neutral expressions,' Goodale said.



After the study, when the participants were asked which expression they thought made people look younger, their answer was smiling faces - quite contrary to how they rated.



So why is there a discrepancy between the participants' belief and the way they rated the photographs?



Goodale explains it the following way:



'Participants can have the belief that smiling makes you look younger, but at the same time, they can rate people as older when they see them smiling. The implication of this, from a psychological point of view is that simply canvassing what people believe and assuming the belief will translate into behaviour is not correct'.



Commenting on the study findings, Goodale added, 'It's an insight into human nature, the beliefs we have about facial expressions and how that can and cannot translate into the judgments we make about people. We're very interested in the way the brain processes faces. Faces are special - there's evidence areas of the brain involved in recognizing the identity of faces are also involved in recognizing emotional expression. This was a small project within that where we're looking at the relationship between belief and judgment about faces.'



The study, titled 'The Effects of Smiling on Perceived Age Defy Belief', was recently published in the journal Psychonomic Bulletin and Review.



