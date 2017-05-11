FanDom Sports Media Corp.: FanDom Sports Signed as Lead Sponsor of James Duthie's Rubber Boots Podcast

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / FanDom Sports Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42) ("FanDom Sports" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company is the lead sponsor for sportscaster James Duthie's Rubber Boots Podcast. The Rubber Boots Podcast is an all-new podcast where TSN's (The Sports Network) James Duthie is joined by TSN staffers Lester McLean, Sean 'Puffy' Cameron and a special guest each episode to chat about daily sports and just about anything else.

The podcast has a large audience of listeners from across North America. You can subscribe and listen to the full podcast at: iTunes / SoundCloud / Google Play / tsn.ca/Duthie.

About James Duthie

James Duthie is a Canadian sportscaster for TSN. He is currently the host of TSN Hockey, as well as The Grey Cup, The Super Bowl, The Masters, and the new James Duthie Rubber Boots Podcast. In the past, he has hosted CFL Live, NBA on TSN, SportsCentre, and hosted the 2010 and 2012 Olympics on CTV, He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Carleton University. Duthie has received 3 Gemini Awards and 2 Canadian Screen Awards for Best Sportscaster in Canada for his various roles. Before moving to TSN in 1998, he worked at VTV in Vancouver and CJOH, the CTV affiliate in Ottawa. At CTV Ottawa, he won an International Edward R. Murrow Award for news reporting.

Duthie is the author of three best-selling books: The Guy On The Left, The Day I Almost Killed Two Gretzky's, and They Call Me Killer.

CEO of FanDom Sports Media Blair Naughty stated "We are thrilled to be the lead advertiser of James Duthie's new podcast. James is widely recognized as one of Canada's brightest sports broadcasters."

James Duthie commented, "We are thrilled that FanDom has come on board as a sponsor of our podcast. It's a perfect fit. A big part of what we do is have fun talking about and debating sports, which is exactly what FanDom is about."

About The Sports Network (TSN)

The Sports Network (TSN) was established in 1984 as Canada's first national television network devoted exclusively to sports. It was established by the Labatt Brewing Company as part of the first group of Canadian specialty cable channels. Since 2001, TSN has been majority-owned by communications conglomerate Bell Canada, through its broadcasting subsidiary Bell Media, with a minority stake held by US sports broadcaster ESPN Inc. via a 20% share in the Bell Media. TSN is the largest specialty channel in Canada in terms of gross revenue, with a total of $400.4 million in revenue in 2013, and over 8 million subscribers. TSN programming runs the gamut from the most prestigious sporting events, both professional and amateur, to those just emerging onto the sports scene, and its content is predominantly Canadian.

About FanDom Sports Media Corp.

FanDom Sports is a comprehensive mobile sports experience, giving the sports fan a front row seat to the hottest debates in sports. All Day, Every Day.

The one thing that sports fans love more than watching their favorite sport is arguing about the game and the athletes!

With the FanDom Sports App - you fight with your thumbs, not your fists!

FanDom Sports Media Corp. is an aggregator, curator and producer of unique fan-focused content offered on a category-specific, social network and delivered through the FanDom Sports Media mobile app. We tap into the passion of fans by providing an engaging social platform for the world's most enthusiastic sports fans to share, compare, moan, whine, gloat and trash talk about the sports, teams, players, fans and owners they love, hate and love to hate.

Our unique approach will blend curated content with user generated content while providing access to athletes and celebrities both on-line and at local sponsored events.

