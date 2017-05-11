

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense giant Boeing Co. (BA) Thursday announced an order from Primera Air for eight 737 MAX 9 airplanes, worth more than $950 million at list prices. The deal also includes purchase rights for four additional 737 MAX 9s and a lease agreement for eight more airplanes from Air Lease Corporation.



Primera Air, a part of the Primera Travel Group that operates in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Estonia, seeks to commence flights between Europe and North America with the 737 MAX 9 airplanes.



Primera Air also intends to use the MAX 9's auxiliary fuel tanks to lower trip costs and maximize the range to accommodate flights connecting Europe to the east coast of the U.S.



