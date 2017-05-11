

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. construction output declined for the third straight month in March, defying economists' expectations for an increase, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



Construction output fell 0.7 percent month-over-month in March, slower than the 1.3 percent decrease in February. In contrast, economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise for the month.



Both all new work and repair and maintenance reported decreases, falling by 0.1 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, construction output grew at a faster pace of 2.4 percent in March, following a 0.9 percent gain a month ago. However, that was below the 2.9 percent rise expected by economists.



During the first quarter of the year, total construction output increased 0.2 percent compared with the preceding quarter.



