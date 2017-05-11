Global Luggage Market Analysis, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2022: Market is Projected to Display a Steady Growth Rate Represented by a CAGR of 6.03% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Luggage Market - Analysis By Product Type (Travel Bags, Casual Bags, Business Bags), By Distribution Channel, By Price Segment: Opportunities and Forecasts (2017-2022)" report to their offering.

Global market is projected to display a steady growth rate represented by a CAGR of 6.03% during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by increasing spending on leisure and business travel worldwide.

The report analyses the potential of Global Luggage Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global luggage market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



By Product Type



- Travel Bags Market

- Casual Bags Market

- Business Bag Market



By Distribution Channel



- Specialty Stores

- Departmental Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

- Internet Sale

- Others (Club Retailers, Direct Seller and Small Independent Retailers)



By Price Segment



- Value & Mid-Level

- Premium

- Luxury



Company Analysis

- Briggs & Riley Travelware

- DELSEY

- Fox Luggage Inc.

- RIMOVA

- Samsonite International S.A.

- VF Corporation

- VIP Industries Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Global Luggage Market - Industry Overview



5. Global Luggage Market: Growth and Forecast



6. Global Luggage Market: Segment Analysis



7. North America Luggage Market: An Analysis



8. North America Luggage Market: Country Analysis (U.S., Canada)



9. Europe Luggage Market: An Analysis



10. Europe Luggage Market: Country Analysis (U.K., France Germany, Rest of the Europe)



11 Asia-Pacific Luggage Market: An Analysis



12. Asia-Pacific Luggage Market: Country Analysis (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific)



13. ROW Luggage Market: An Analysis



14. Market Dynamics



15. Market Trends



16. SWOT Analysis - Global Luggage Market



17. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global Luggage Market



18. Competitive Landscape



19. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fpbh4p/global_luggage

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716