Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.05.2017 | 12:16
(4 Leser)
Global Luggage Market Analysis, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2022: Market is Projected to Display a Steady Growth Rate Represented by a CAGR of 6.03% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Luggage Market - Analysis By Product Type (Travel Bags, Casual Bags, Business Bags), By Distribution Channel, By Price Segment: Opportunities and Forecasts (2017-2022)" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global market is projected to display a steady growth rate represented by a CAGR of 6.03% during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by increasing spending on leisure and business travel worldwide.

The report analyses the potential of Global Luggage Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global luggage market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

By Product Type

- Travel Bags Market
- Casual Bags Market
- Business Bag Market

By Distribution Channel

- Specialty Stores
- Departmental Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Internet Sale
- Others (Club Retailers, Direct Seller and Small Independent Retailers)

By Price Segment

- Value & Mid-Level
- Premium
- Luxury

Company Analysis

- Briggs & Riley Travelware
- DELSEY
- Fox Luggage Inc.
- RIMOVA
- Samsonite International S.A.
- VF Corporation
- VIP Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

4. Global Luggage Market - Industry Overview

5. Global Luggage Market: Growth and Forecast

6. Global Luggage Market: Segment Analysis

7. North America Luggage Market: An Analysis

8. North America Luggage Market: Country Analysis (U.S., Canada)

9. Europe Luggage Market: An Analysis

10. Europe Luggage Market: Country Analysis (U.K., France Germany, Rest of the Europe)

11 Asia-Pacific Luggage Market: An Analysis

12. Asia-Pacific Luggage Market: Country Analysis (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

13. ROW Luggage Market: An Analysis

14. Market Dynamics

15. Market Trends

16. SWOT Analysis - Global Luggage Market

17. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Global Luggage Market

18. Competitive Landscape

19. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fpbh4p/global_luggage

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire