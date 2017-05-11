At the request of Integrum AB, 556407-3145 Integrum AB shares will be traded on First North as from May 15, 2017.



The company has 7,600,00 share (640, 000 A-shares and 6,960,000 B-shares) as per today's date.



Short name: INTEG B --------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 8,310,000 --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009807266 --------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 137572 --------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 --------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556407-3145 --------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health care ----------------- 4500 Health care -----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 91.