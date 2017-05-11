France Organic Food & Beverages Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Organic food & beverages market is forecast to touch USD 9.49 billion by 2022, owing to upsurge in the number of diseases caused by consumption of conventional food & beverages grown with more chemicals and pesticides, growing awareness resulting into change in consumers' taste and preference and increasing number of specialist organic stores. France organic food & beverages market is highly competitive market with large number of organic food companies.
In 2016, Organic Dairy Products' category accounted for the largest market share in the country's organic food & beverages market, and was closely followed by Organic grocery products including sweet and salty groceries. North West region is the largest regional market for organic food & beverages in France, as it is home to tens of millions of French consumers with high personal disposable income.
French organic food & beverages industry saw strong growth, owing to institutional support from French Government as well as European Union. Moreover, improvements in macro-economic policies, like moderate inflation and low interest rates also boosted consumers' sentiments and organic industry emerged as one of the beneficiary.
This report elaborates the following aspects of organic food & beverages market in the country:
- France Organic Food & Beverages Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Organic Dairy Products, Organic Grocery, Organic Fruits and Vegetables, Organic Bread & Bakery Products, Organic Beverages, Organic Meat and Other Organic Products & By Company and By Region
- France Organic Food & Beverages Market Dynamics (Drivers & Challenges)
- Doing Business in France & Economic Analysis
- Policy and Regulatory Landscape
- Micro Market Trends & Developments
- Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Organic Food & Beverages Market Overview
5. France organic Food & Beverages Market Outlook
6. France Organic Dairy Market Outlook
7. France Organic Grocery Market Outlook
8. France Organic Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook
9. France Organic Bread & Bakery Market Outlook
10. France Organic Meat Market Outlook
11. France Organic Beverages Market Outlook
12. France Other Organic Food Products Market Outlook
13. Supply Chain Analysis
14. France Organic Food & Beverages Market Dynamics
15. France Organic Food & Beverages Market Trends & Developments
16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
17. France Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
- Danival SAS
- Distriborg France
- Fleury Michon, Groupe
- Fruité Entreprises SA
- Hipp SA
- Lacatalis Groupe
- Nutrition & Santé SAS
- Triballat-Noyal SAS
- Vitagermine SAS
