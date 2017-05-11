Worldwide Mobile Robotics Market: Increasing Investment in Defense to Fuel Adoption, Reports TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The growing competitions among major players such as Alibaba, Amazon, and JD.com, characterizes the competitive landscape in the global market for mobile robotics, finds a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The established participants are investing significantly in research and development as well as marketing resources, owing to which the competition within this market has intensified.

With the producers focusing on manufacturing products at competitive prices, which are similar in functionality and performance and the rising number of new entrants, the degree of competition in this market is likely to remain high over the next few years, states the research report.

As per TMR's estimations, the global mobile robotics market, which was worth US$8.58 bn in 2016, is anticipated to rise at a healthy CAGR of 15.60% during the period from 2017 to 2025 and reach US$30.96 bn by the end of the forecast period. Unmanned ground vehicles have emerged as the key products in this market and are expected to retain their position over the next couple of years.

Increasing Deployment of Mobile Robots in Manufacturing Sector to Ensure Asia Pacific's Dominance

In this research report, the worldwide market for mobile robotics has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America on the basis of geography. Asia Pacific led the global market in 2016 with 32.20% and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the period of the forecast. The increasing deployment of mobile robots in the manufacturing sector is likely to drive the Asia Pacific mobile robotics market in the near future. Apart from this, the surge in the investment in defense and logistics sectors is also anticipated to increase the uptake of mobile robots in the coming years, reflecting greatly on the growth of this regional market.

According to the market study, mobile robots are mostly deployed in industrial and service applications. Among the two, mobile robots find a higher demand in the industrial application segment and the trend is likely to remain so over the next few years, states the reserch report.

Increasing Usage of Mobile Robots for E-Commerce Logistics to Boost Market's Growth

"The increasing usage of mobile robots for e-commerce logistics is the key factor behind the substantial growth of the global market for mobile robotics," states the author of this research report. The recent rise in the e-commerce sector has fueled the demand for efficient order fulfillment, resulting into the rising integration of automation with manual labor to make the delivery system more efficient and reduce the online retail fulfillment costs. This, as a result, has impacted this market positively and is expected to have a high influence over the coming years.

The increasing demand for factory automation and the rising adoption of mobile robots in emerging economies, especially China, are also expected to stimulate this market over the forecast period. However, the high initial investments required for the deployment of mobile robots may hamper the growth of this market in the years to come, states the research study.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled "Mobile Robotics Market (Type - Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned Surface Vehicles, and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles; Application - Industrial and Service) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017-2025."

The segments covered in the global mobile robotics market are as follows:

By Types

Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Unmanned Surface Vehicles

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle

By Application

Industrial

Service

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

