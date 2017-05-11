

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate decreased for the second straight month in February, though marginally, the labor force survey from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



The jobless rate edged down to 23.2 percent in February from 23.3 percent in January, which was revised down from 23.5 percent.



In the corresponding period of prior year, the jobless rate was 23.9 percent.



The number of unemployed people totaled 1.1 million in February. Unemployment declined by 6,915 from January and by 43,387 from last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, dropped to 47.9 percent in February from 50.6 percent a year earlier.



