

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) reported that its net loss for the first-quarter of 2017 narrowed to $31 million and $0.02 per share from $138 million and $0.07 per share in the prior year.



Bombardier also announced that Pierre Beaudoin intends to step down as Executive Chairman of the Board effective June 30, 2017. Mr. Beaudoin will continue to serve as Non-Executive Chairman.



Adjusted result for the first-quarter was break even per share, compared to adjusted loss per share of $0.03 in the previous year.



Revenues for the quarter declined to $3.58 billion from $3.91 billion last year.



Bombardier reiterated its full year 2017 guidance of revenue growth in the low-single digits, excluding currency impacts, EBIT before special items between $530 million and $630 million and free cash flow usage between $1.0 billion and $750 million.



