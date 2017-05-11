Karlsruhe (ots) -



Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management and connectivity middleware, and Parrot Faurecia Automotive, a leader in infotainment and connectivity solutions, are working together on a new RSE (Rear Seat Entertainment) project for a major car OEM.



Cinemo is providing its iOS and Android SDK's to enable Rear Seat Entertainment features on CE devices extending a collaboration with Parrot Faurecia Automotive that first started in 2013 with the development of premium infotainment solutions for automotive.



Cutting-edge multimedia playback and streaming are augmented by Cinemo's Distributed Playback which plays any audio/video content simultaneously with perfect lip synchronization and echo free on multiple devices over the car network. Passengers are thereby able to experience individual entertainment at the highest picture and sound level delivering an impressive array of adaptable capabilities. Cinemo's robust and innovative multimedia platform also offers a seamless transition between the device, on-line services, the cloud, and the IVI system itself.



"We have a long-standing relationship with Parrot Faurecia Automotive and we share the same goals in delivering a high performance imaginative solution that creates an open and connected environment for the car," said Elif Ede, Vice President Sales of Cinemo.



About Cinemo



CPU and Operating System agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device and streaming format. Designed and optimized for the high quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / in-vehicle infotainment system head and rear seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.



Media Contact: Stephanie Lesser slesser@cinemo.com +49 (0) 721 680 787 46 www.cinemo.com