SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Global Payout, Inc. (OTC PINK: GOHE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of the Global Reserve Platform ("GRP").

Designed to be a fully configurable, "banking-in-a-box" web-based platform, the GRP provides the capability to fulfill the front-to-back office processing requirements of domestic, foreign exchange and international payment service providers. The GRP also offers solutions that provide the potential for enterprises to improve work flow, operational efficiencies, and global financial management.

As Fintech continues to play a more prominent role in maximizing productivity and efficiency for enterprises across a multitude of business sectors, the Company contends that the technology software available through the GRP can be a powerful solution for many of its clients within its core market segments of logistics, banking, small and medium enterprises ("SME") and global travel.

"It's hard to not take notice of the vast improvements Fintech is driving in today's global economic market," said Global Payout, Inc. CEO, James Hancock. "The technology we have put into the GRP is designed to improve and enhance the way enterprises within our core market segments perform business on a day-to-day basis. For example, the single-payment platform we developed for logistics and shipping enterprises addresses each stage of the logistics supply chain and can completely streamline the payment process throughout each of these stages while also providing an opportunity for suppliers and drivers to receive payment faster than ever before," Mr. Hancock further remarked.

The Company remains active in its efforts to identify potential clients within its core market segments and where it believes the GRP can be leveraged most effectively.

"We believe our team here at Global Payout is at the forefront of the Fintech revolution with the technologies and solutions we are developing," said Company President, William Rochfort. "Much of the past several months have been spent studying and dissecting the many different challenges enterprises in our core market segments are faced with and then asking ourselves how the GRP can be configured to manage and overcome them more efficiently," Mr. Rochfort commented further. "This is truly an exciting time for our company as we are now ready to implement the GRP into real market arenas where we believe it has the potential to become a valuable tool for many different enterprises."

About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc., www.globalpayout.com, has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments.

