Cooling Fabrics Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2021 - Growing Demand from Sportswear & Protective Wearing Market Applications - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cooling Fabrics Market by Application (Sports Apparel, Protective Clothing, Lifestyle), Type (Synthetic, Natural), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The cooling fabrics market was valued at USD 1.80 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.94 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2016 to 2021. The growth of the cooling fabrics market is mainly attributed to the growing demand from sportswear and protective wearing market applications.



Major applications in the cooling fabrics market include sports apparel, protective wearing, lifestyle, and others. The sports apparel application dominated the global cooling fabrics market due to the growing sportswear market and the increase in sports and leisure related activities across the world. These factors are also anticipated to drive the cooling fabrics market for sports apparel application in the coming years. The cooling fabrics market has grown considerably in recent years due to the demand from sports & leisure activities sector, changes in lifestyle, and growing concerns for health and wellness.



Based on type, the cooling fabrics market has been segmented into synthetic and natural. The cooling fabrics market was dominated by the synthetic segment due to its increasing demand and usage in across varied industries as these fabrics have more durability than natural cooling fabrics. Easy availability of raw materials used for manufacturing synthetic cooling fabrics is another factor driving the growth of this segment. Innovations in the textile industry and demand for garments that provide long lasting cooling effect are leading to an increase in the demand for synthetic cooling fabrics.



The North American region led the cooling fabrics market in 2016 due to the increased demand from defense and sports apparel applications. Development of manufacturing processes and increasing investments to reduce product cost are the major drivers for the North American cooling fabrics market. The U.S. is among the fastest-growing markets for cooling fabrics in the North American region due to the growth in defense budgets and growing end-use application markets, such as sportswear and medical.



The major restraints for the cooling fabrics market are the high manufacturing cost of cooling fabrics, low market penetration, and lack of awareness among end users.

Companies Mentioned



Ahlstrom

Coolcore LLC

Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. (FTC)

Hexarmor

Invista

Nan Ya Plastics

Nilit

Polartec

Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd.

Ventex Inc



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

6 Cooling Fabrics Pricing Trends, By Region



7 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Type



8 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Application



9 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Technology



10 Cooling Fabrics Market, By Region



11 Global Cooling Fabrics Market: Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



