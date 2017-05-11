

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Thursday as growing worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to move forward on policy issues such as tax reform and deregulation offset investor optimism over higher oil prices and UniCredit's upbeat first-quarter results.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.1 percent at 395.95 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent to close at a fresh 21-month high the previous day.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was also moving down 0.1 percent, while the German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were marginally higher.



UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, soared 4 percent as its Q1 net profit topped forecasts.



British bank Barclays rallied 2.5 percent after chief executive Jes Staley apologized to shareholders for his behavior over the whistleblowing incident.



French bank Credit Agricole lost 1 percent despite reporting a near fourfold increase in first-quarter profit.



BT shares slumped 3.5 percent. The troubled British telecoms giant has unveiled plans to cut 4,000 jobs worldwide in a major overhaul, after reporting a fall in fourth-quarter pretax profit.



Spain's Telefonica also lost 3 percent after announcing its Q1 results.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals slumped as much as 8 percent after U.S. regulators delayed approval for a new drug.



Deutsche Post tumbled 4 percent. The German postal and logistics company reported lower than expected first-quarter profit because of difficult price environment in its freight division.



In economic releases, U.K. industrial production declined for the third consecutive month in March, data from the Office for National Statistics showed. Industrial output fell 0.5 percent from the previous month, following a 0.8 percent drop in February.



Another report showed that the U.K. visible trade deficit widened in March to GBP 13.44 billion from GBP 11.44 billion in February.



Meanwhile, the euro area economic recovery is expected to continue at a largely steady pace this year and next, the European Commission said.



In its Spring forecast, the European Union executive raised the Eurozone growth forecast for this year to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent.



