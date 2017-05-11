Under MiFID II Article 25 and RTS 24, a trading venue has to keep a database of all order records, session changes, changes to the indicative prices and volumes during auctions. Nasdaq will support short codes on selected order entry fields for Cash Equity, Equity Derivatives, Commodities and Fixed Income markets to prevent sensitive full text data to be submitted on orders.



The short code management and upload of long code identifiers will be available through the Nasdaq Member Portal GUI, csv file upload or by Rest API. A draft of the Nasdaq's short code management Rest API specification is available on the INET Protocol Specifications website. More information regarding CSV file upload solution will be communicated in an upcoming IT-Notice.



