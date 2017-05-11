

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation held steady in April, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-over-year in April, the same rate of increase as in March.



Food prices grew 5.3 percent annually in April and transport costs climbed by 4.7 percent. At the same time, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.4 percent from March, when it gained by 0.9 percent.



