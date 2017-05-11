Des Hague Appoints Mitch Tublin as New President of Hague Enterprises

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2017 / Des Hague, Co-Founder and CEO of Hague Enterprises (www.hagueenterprises.com), a Colorado-based advisory and investment firm, announced today the company's second key executive hire within the last week. Mitch Tublin has joined the firm as President, effective immediately. He brings over 30 years of executive leadership to the company.

"We are thrilled to have Mitch Tublin join our organization at such a critical time in our firm's evolution. Mitch is not only a class act but possesses the necessary skill set to help Hague Enterprises expand its services over the coming years," stated Hague.

On joining, Tublin said, "I have known Des for several years and have always wanted to find a way where I could work with him. I am thrilled to have this opportunity and look forward to working with the Hague Enterprises executive team as we build on our recent successes," concluded Tublin.

About Mitch Tublin

As a former U. S. Merchant Marine ship Captain, Tublin conquered many storms aboard super tankers for over ten years, traveling all over the world. He holds an MBA degree from Hofstra University and has over fifteen years of corporate experience in such prestigious firms as the Phibro Energy Unit of Salomon Brothers, later Citibank; the commodity unit J. Aron at Goldman Sachs; Bayway Refining Company; Tosco Refining Company and Phillips Petroleum among others. In his field as a leadership expert, he is an advanced certified executive coach, business consultant, trainer and international speaker. Tublin draws on his extensive experience in corporate roles, entrepreneurial ventures, military training and participation in competitive sports.

He has become a regular fixture in his yoga practice with a dedicated instructor and group. He is known to push and pull on the free weights in the fitness center locally or wherever he travels. Married for over thirty years to wife #1 and with four children, he understands how to listen and still influence.

About Hague Enterprises

Hague Enterprises, LLC, formerly known as Aegis Enterprises, is a Colorado-based advisory and investment company, focused in multiple sectors. The firm provides business advisory services, expansion, start-up and turn around venture capital investment opportunities, executive mentorship, consulting and leadership development programs led by the firm's preeminent business thought leaders.

