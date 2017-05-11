CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Nerdio (www.getnerdio.com), a pioneer in ITaaS technology, announced today it is offering tailored marketing services to help its reseller partners build and promote their businesses.

Studies have shown that marketing and sales are a top concern for resellers. Datto's 2017 State of the MSP Report reveals that 26% of MSPs cite marketing and sales efforts as their biggest struggle, making this area their #1 challenge. The majority of MSPs lack a strong lead generation strategy in their marketing plan.

Nerdio is taking on these challenges by delivering its managed service providers and resellers a truly customized array of marketing support services. Rather than the common approach of pushing resellers to purely self-serve partner portals, Nerdio is providing live one-on-one marketing support that is personalized to the specific needs of each Nerdio reseller partner.

While these high-value services would easily cost tens of thousands of dollars a year if contracted externally, Nerdio is not charging any additional fees to partner resellers. The bottom line is that these services deliver high-quality leads and result in hard dollar revenue gains. Nerdio's providing of these services free-of-charge is a clear demonstration of its commitment to supporting its Channel partners.

"We're committed to actively participating in the success of our partners and are thrilled to offer a complete roster of services to bolster their marketing efforts," said James Sivis, VP of Marketing at Nerdio. "Many of our reseller partners were hungry for marketing-focused resources and guidance, and we were more than happy to rise to this challenge by providing a uniquely crafted approach for each organization.

Partner marketing services include (but are not limited to):

Leads - of customers actively looking at VDI/DaaS in the reseller's territory

Email Marketing

Joint Webinars

Digital marketing best practices advisory

Promotion of partner event participation, content (e.g., by-line articles, blog posts, etc.), speaking events

Case study creation including writing, design, and distribution

Co-branded digital marketing collateral (e.g. white papers, case studies, systems diagrams, product videos, TCOs)

Also provided by Nerdio is sales support in the form of:

Go-to-market strategy

Product training

Pre-sales engineer

ITaaS/VDI/DaaS sales best practices training (for targeting prospects, positioning, etc.)

Nerdio resource attendance at reseller trade show exhibits

Partner Portal (access to opportunity registration, training, spiffs, collateral)

Nerdio's VDI-powered ITaaS platform delivers a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated IT environment, complete with unlimited virtual servers, virtual desktops, the complete Microsoft suite, security, disaster recovery, and more. It dramatically streamlines IT provisioning and management, all from a single easy-to-use admin portal. Nerdio's "three-click" approach takes previously cumbersome and time-consuming IT tasks and makes them virtually effortless.

Prospective Nerdio resellers are encouraged to reach out to the Nerdio Channel organization to learn more about the free marketing support which would be available to them as an authorized reseller. Existing Nerdio partners can speak with their Partner Manager today to schedule their initial Nerdio marketing plan consultation.

For more information about Nerdio's partner program, please visit: www.getnerdio.com/partner

About Nerdio

Nerdio, a pioneer in IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS), provides complete virtual IT environments for small-to-medium sized organizations and the MSPs who serve them. Nerdio's fully-automated cloud platform delivers expertise and reliability of comprehensive IT infrastructure at your fingertips - virtual hardware, software, security and 24/7 tech-nerd-support. Adar Inc., creators of Nerdio, was founded in 2005.