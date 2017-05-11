DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- ENSERVCO (NYSE MKT: ENSV)

Revenue increases 66% to $13.8 million from $8.3 million year over year





Net income improved to $50,000 versus a net loss of $1.1 million year over year





Adjusted EBITDA increases 281% to $2.5 million from $661,000 year over year





Well enhancement service revenue increases 67% to $12.0 million from $7.2 million year over year





New water transfer service revenue increases 393% to $752,000 in Q1 from $153,000 in Q4 2016





Revenue from Eagle Ford expansion increases 61% to $1.4 million from $867,000 year over year





Company strengthens Texas presence with move into Permian Basin





Company expects improved financial results in traditionally slower second and third quarters due to increased activity as well as geographic and service line expansion

ENSERVCO Corporation (NYSE MKT: ENSV), a diversified national provider of well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today reported improved financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

"We are pleased to announce solid year over year growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter," said Ian Dickinson, CEO. "After two difficult years for our industry, we are off to a strong start in 2017, which we expect to be a rebound year for ENSERVCO as industry activity continues to pick up and the investments we made in our business before and during the downturn yield increasingly positive results.

"The first quarter was highlighted by 66% year over year growth in revenue -- to $13.8 million from $8.3 million -- due to a combination of increased customer demand for our core well enhancement services and particularly strong demand for our new water transfer service, which we are now integrating with our frac water heating services to offer customers more convenience in procurement," Dickinson said. "Adjusted EBITDA grew 281% year over year to $2.5 million from $661,000 based on higher revenue that more than offset our fixed costs. We generated a gross profit in our two core service segments in the first quarter, including a $3.5 million gross profit in well enhancement services and a $76,000 gross profit in our new water transfer segment.

"We're encouraged by our return to profitable growth in the first quarter and optimistic about carrying this momentum into the typically slower second and third quarters. In addition to strength in our traditional operating areas and business segments, we see good opportunities for growth in our new Permian Basin expansion area and are moving forward with the introduction of our water transfer service into the Marcellus Shale. We are also aggressively working on plans to refinance our debt, strengthen our sales and marketing efforts in order to increase market share, and are looking for ways to operate more efficiently."

First Quarter Results

Total first quarter revenue increased 66% to $13.8 million from $8.3 million last year due primarily to increased drilling and completion activity by E&Ps and growth in the Company's new water transfer segment.

Well enhancement services revenue grew 67% to $12.0 million from $7.2 million in the first quarter last year and 140% from $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. This segment included $8.2 million in frac water heating, up 104% year over year; $3.3 million in hot oiling, up 12%; and $466,000 in acidizing, up 272% due primarily to the Company's move into the Eagle Ford basin and an overall increase in well maintenance activity. Gross profit in the well enhancement service segment increased to $3.5 million from $2.2 million year over year.

Combined Eagle Ford hot oiling and acidizing revenue increased 61% in the first quarter to $1.4 million from $867,000 year over year.

Water transfer services, a new business line for ENSERVCO that was introduced in 2016, grew 393% to $752,000 from $153,000 in the fourth quarter of 2016. The Company began integrating water transfer with its frac water heating service in 2016 and expects this segment to continue growing in 2017. The water transfer business generated a $76,000 gross profit in the first quarter.

Water hauling revenue was $885,000 in the first quarter, down from $1.1 million a year ago due to the Company's decision to de-emphasize this lower margin service line in order to focus on core and more promising new business lines. Water hauling had a $28,000 gross loss in the first quarter as rain disrupted service activities in Central US region during January and February.

Construction services, also a new offering for ENSERVCO in 2016, generated $154,000 in revenue in the first quarter, down from $599,000 in Q4 last year when the Company substantially concluded a large dirt hauling contract.

Total operating expenses increased 36% year over year to $13.0 million from $9.6 million as direct costs of performing services in core segments increased in conjunction with higher revenue. General and administrative expenses declined slightly to $995,000 from $1.0 million due primarily to headcount reductions. Costs associated with patent litigation and defense increased slightly to $43,000 from $36,000. Depreciation and amortization expense decreased 10% to $1.6 million from $1.7 million.

The Company reported net income of $50,000, or less than one cent per diluted share, in the first quarter versus a net loss of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter increased 281% to $2.5 million from $661,000 in the same quarter last year.

About ENSERVCO

Through its various operating subsidiaries, ENSERVCO provides a wide range of oilfield services, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating, water transfer, bacteria and scaling treatment, water hauling and oilfield support equipment rental. The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering seven major domestic oil and gas basins and serves customers in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Wyoming and West Virginia. Additional information is available at www.enservco.com

*Note on non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include a discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The term "EBITDA" refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings (net income or loss) plus or minus net interest plus taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing ENSERVCO's operating performance (as further described in the attached financial schedules). None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net income in the Consolidated Statements of Operations table at the end of this release. We intend to continue to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide consistency in our financial reporting.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains information that is "forward-looking" in that it describes events and conditions ENSERVCO reasonably expects to occur in the future. Expectations for the future performance of ENSERVCO are dependent upon a number of factors, and there can be no assurance that ENSERVCO will achieve the results as contemplated herein. Certain statements contained in this release using the terms "may," "expects to," and other terms denoting future possibilities, are forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are subject to a variety of risks, which are beyond ENSERVCO's ability to predict, or control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from the projections or estimates contained herein. Among these risks are those set forth in ENSERVCO's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and subsequently filed documents with the SEC. Forward looking statements in this news release that are subject to risk include expectations for improved financial results in the second and third quarters of 2017; expectations for industry activity to continue picking up and for 2017 to be a rebound year; expectations for investments to yield positive results; expectations for growth in the Permian Basin and expansion of the water transfer business into the Marcellus; and expectations for refinancing debt. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of ENSERVCO. ENSERVCO disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

ENSERVCO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, ------------------------- 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ Revenues Well enhancement services $11,983,629 $ 7,159,823 Water transfer services 752,012 31,688 Water hauling services 885,005 1,115,548 Construction services 154,255 - ------------ ------------ Total revenues $13,774,901 $ 8,307,059 Expenses Well enhancement services 8,448,546 4,956,290 Water transfer services 675,788 458,937 Water hauling services 912,685 1,190,004 Construction services 144,161 - Functional support 197,224 164,689 General and administrative expenses 994,683 1,026,740 Patent litigation and defense costs 42,688 36,166 Depreciation and amortization 1,576,429 1,747,972 ------------ ------------ Total expenses 12,992,204 9,580,798 ------------ ------------ Income (loss) from operations 782,697 (1,273,739) Other income (expense) Interest expense (710,417) (372,668) Other income 5,192 1,996 ------------ ------------ Total other expense (705,225) (370,672) ------------ ------------ Income (loss) before income taxes 77,472 (1,644,411) Income tax (expense) benefit (27,115) 568,842 ------------ ------------ Net Income (loss) $ 50,357 $(1,075,569) ============ ============ Income (loss) per common share - basic $ - $ (0.03) ============ ============ Income (loss) per common share - diluted $ - $ (0.03) ============ ============ Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 51,067,660 38,129,660 Add: dilutive shares assuming exercise of options and warrants - - ------------ ------------ Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 51,067,660 38,129,660 ------------ ------------ ENSERVCO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA * For the Quarter Ended March 31, ------------------------- 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ Adjusted EBITDA* Net Income (Loss) $ 50,357 $(1,075,569) Add Back (Deduct) Interest expense 710,417 372,668 Provision for income taxes (benefit) expense 27,115 (568,842) Depreciation and amortization 1,576,429 1,747,972 ------------ ------------ EBITDA* 2,364,318 476,229 Add Back (Deduct) Stock-based compensation 115,827 150,433 Patent litigation and defense costs 42,688 36,166 Interest and other income (5,192) (1,996) ------------ ------------ Adjusted EBITDA* $ 2,517,641 $ 660,832 ============ ============ *Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Non-GAAP results are presented only as a supplement to the financial statements and for use within management's discussion and analysis based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial information is provided to enhance the reader's understanding of the Company's financial performance, but no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the most directly comparable GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures are provided herein. EBITDA is defined as net income (earnings), before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock- based compensation from EBITDA and, when appropriate, other items that management does not utilize in assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance as set forth in the next paragraph. None of these non-GAAP financial measures are recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or any other GAAP measure. All of the items included in the reconciliation from net income to EBITDA and from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA are either (i) non-cash items (e.g., depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation, warrants issued, etc.) or (ii) items that management does not consider to be useful in assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance (e.g., income taxes, gain on sale of investments, loss on disposal of assets, patent litigation and defense costs, etc.). In the case of the non-cash items, management believes that investors can better assess the company's operating performance if the measures are presented without such items because, unlike cash expenses, these adjustments do not affect the Company's ability to generate free cash flow or invest in its business. We use, and we believe investors benefit from the presentation of, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance because it provides us and our investors with an additional tool to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. We believe that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. Additionally, our leverage and fixed charge ratio covenants associated with our 2014 Credit Agreement require the use of Adjusted EBITDA in specific calculations. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the Company's performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. ENSERVCO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31 December 31, ASSETS 2017 2016 ------------ ----------------- (Unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,592 $ 620,764 Accounts receivable, net 9,984,250 4,814,276 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 861,574 970,802 Inventories 409,403 407,379 Income tax receivable - 223,847 ------------ ----------------- Total current assets 11,397,819 7,037,068 Property and Equipment, net 33,662,516 34,617,961 Other Assets 467,804 714,967 ------------ ----------------- TOTAL ASSETS $45,528,139 $ 42,369,996 ============ ================= LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,075,260 $ 3,682,599 Current portion of long-term debt 217,054 318,499 ------------ ----------------- Total current liabilities 4,292,314 4,001,098 ------------ ----------------- Long-Term Liabilities Senior revolving credit facility 25,870,836 23,180,514 Long-term debt, less current portion 289,463 304,373 Deferred income taxes, net 493,896 468,565 ------------ ----------------- Total long-term liabilities 26,654,195 23,953,452 ------------ ----------------- Total Liabilities 30,946,509 27,954,550 ------------ ----------------- Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $.005 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock. $.005 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 51,171,260 shares issued; 103,600 shares of treasury stock; and 51,067,660 shares outstanding. 255,337 255,337 Additional paid-in capital 18,983,529 18,867,702 Accumulated (deficit) earnings (4,657,236) (4,707,593) ------------ ----------------- Total stockholders' equity 14,581,630 14,415,446 ------------ ----------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $45,528,139 $ 42,369,996 ------------ ----------------- ENSERVCO CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, ---------------------------- 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income (loss) $ 50,357 $ (1,075,569) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 1,576,429 1,747,972 Deferred income taxes 90,487 (568,842) Stock-based compensation 115,827 150,433 Stock-issued for services - 1,714 Amortization of debt issuance costs 255,734 35,571 Provision for bad debt expense 29,000 39,159 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (5,198,974) 3,233,204 Inventories (2,024) 12,319 Prepaid expense and other current assets 74,248 10,014 Income taxes receivable 223,847 (14,608) Other assets 11,253 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 392,661 (638,601) ------------- ------------- Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2,381,155) 2,932,766 ------------- ------------- INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (620,984) (4,504,676) ------------- ------------- Net cash used in investing activities (620,984) (4,504,676) ------------- ------------- FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving credit facility 3,800,322 5,797,382 Payments related to revolving credit facility (1,110,000) (3,355,901) Repayment of long-term debt (116,355) (35,529) Payment of debt issuance costs (50,000) (50,000) ------------- ------------- Net cash provided by financing activities 2,523,967 2,355,952 ------------- ------------- Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (478,172) 784,042 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 620,764 804,737 ------------- ------------- Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 142,592 $ 1,588,779 ============= ============= Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 442,090 259,936 Cash paid (refunded) for taxes $ (222,110) $ 1,400

