VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 11, 2017) - Apivio Systems Inc. ("Apivio" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APV) reports its results of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

For the full condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management discussion & analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, please see SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com. All Dollar amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

First Quarter Highlights:

Sales increased 1% to CAD $13,268,172 compared to Q1 2016, in part, due to a slight increase in volume in Korea;

Gross margins improved to 17.5% compared to 16.2% in Q1 2016, primarily due to favorable exchange rates;

Adjusted EBITDA of ($391,448) compared to $70,014 in Q1 2016;

Net loss of $639,348 compared to $201,998 in Q1 2016. Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income were both lower due to one-time expenses of $255,851 related to Nuri take-over bid and foreign exchange translation loss of $325,070 from forward contracts; and

Loss per share of ($0.01) compared to ($0.00) in Q1 2016.

[expressed in thousands of CAD$ Three Months Ended except percentages and EPS] March 31, ------------------------- 2017 2016 ------------------------- Total Revenues $ 13,268 $ 13,129 Gross Profit Margin 17.5% 16.2% Net Income $ (639) $ (202) Basic and Diluted Weighted Average Net Income per Share $ (0.01) $ (0.00) Total Assets $ 21,935 $ 19,430

Apivio is pleased to announce its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Despite considerable uncertainty and distraction to management arising from the Nuri take-over bid, the company managed to report higher revenue compared to the year-ago quarter. Net Income would have been higher than the year-ago quarter but for the expenses related to the Nuri take-over bid as well as revaluation of forward exchange contracts.

As announced earlier, On January 17, 2017, Nuri Telecom Company Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary, 1101324 B.C. Ltd., (collectively "Nuri") made an unsolicited offer to purchase all the issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio Systems Inc. The detailed terms and conditions of the unsolicited offer were set forth in a circular filed by Nuri on SEDAR and mailed to all the shareholders. On May 2, 2017, Nuri announced that 47,887,785 Apivio common shares representing approximately 87% of the number of outstanding Apivio shares, were tendered under the offer to purchase all of the outstanding Apivio shares. As well, each of the conditions to the offer, including the minimum tender condition, was satisfied by Nuri. As required by securities laws, Nuri extended the offer for a mandatory ten (10) day extension until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on May 12, 2017 to provide Apivio's Shareholders who have not yet tendered their Apivio shares to the offer an opportunity to do so.

About Apivio Systems Inc.

Apivio Systems Inc. ("Apivio" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APV) is a Canadian technology company principally engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sale of communications equipment and software. It has a wholly-owned Korean subsidiary with a history of supplying VoIP telephone equipment and other products to major Korean and international telecommunications carriers. For more information regarding Apivio, please refer to its respective public filings available at www.sedar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

