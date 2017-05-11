sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,267 Euro		-0,017
-0,40 %
WKN: A2DHVY ISIN: US40052B2079 Ticker-Symbol: GTU1 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GTX INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GTX INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GTX INC
GTX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GTX INC4,267-0,40 %