Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market to Reach $14.28 Billion by 2022 - Availability of Alternative Feed Ingredients is a Major Challenge for the Market - Research and Markets

The fishmeal & fish oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% from 2017, to reach USD 14.28 Billion by 2022. The increase in consumption of seafood and the growing aquaculture industry are resulting in market growth for fishmeal & fish oil, globally.
On the basis of livestock application, the aquatic animals segment accounted for the largest share in the fishmeal & fish oil market in 2016. Aquatic animals are fed more fishmeal & fish oil due to their high content of essential nutrients, such as amino acids, essential fatty acids, and energy content.
On the basis of source, the salmon & trout segment accounted for the largest market for fishmeal & fish oil in 2016. Fishmeal is generally manufactured from wild-caught, small fish such as salmon & trout that contain a high percentage of bones & oil.
On the basis of industrial application, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to grow at a higher growth rate in the global fishmeal & fish oil market from 2017 to 2022. Fish oil provides EPA and DHA, which play a vital role in neurological development and mental health. The rising concerns of chronic diseases among consumers result in increased consumption of fish oil with Omega-3 in various health supplements and functional foods.
The European region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for fishmeal & fish oil between 2017 and 2022. The European market experiences the maximum consumption of fishmeal & fish oil due to the increased consumption of seafood and flexibility in using secondary raw materials. Key players focus on research & development to develop innovative fishmeal & fish oil additives that provide nutrients such proteins, minerals, and vitamins to livestock through their feed.
The major challenge for the fishmeal & fish oil industry is the availability of alternative feed ingredients and microbial contamination. In addition, price volatility of raw materials is also a challenge for this market. The major consequences of the rising prices of ingredients are a shortage in the local supply of fish and unsecured future food supply.
Companies Mentioned
- Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway)
- Colpex (Peru)
- Copeinca ASA (Norway)
- Corpesca SA (Chile)
- Croda International PLC. (U.K)
- FF Skagen A/S (Denmark)
- FMC Corporation (U.S.)
- GC Rieber Oils (Norway)
- Marvesa (The Netherlands)
- Mukka Sea Food Industries Pvt. Ltd (India)
- Oceana Group Limited (South Africa)
- Omega Protein Corporation (U.S)
- Orizon (Chile)
- Pesquera Exalmar S.A.A (Denmark)
- Pioneer Fishing (South Africa)
- Scoular Company (U.S)
- Sürsan (Turkey)
- Tasa (Peru)
- Triplenine Group (Peru)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market, By Source
8 Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market, By Livestock Application
9 Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market, By Industrial Application
10 Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
