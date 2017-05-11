sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
11.05.2017 | 13:01
(6 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market to Reach $14.28 Billion by 2022 - Availability of Alternative Feed Ingredients is a Major Challenge for the Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market - Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The fishmeal & fish oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% from 2017, to reach USD 14.28 Billion by 2022. The increase in consumption of seafood and the growing aquaculture industry are resulting in market growth for fishmeal & fish oil, globally.

On the basis of livestock application, the aquatic animals segment accounted for the largest share in the fishmeal & fish oil market in 2016. Aquatic animals are fed more fishmeal & fish oil due to their high content of essential nutrients, such as amino acids, essential fatty acids, and energy content.

On the basis of source, the salmon & trout segment accounted for the largest market for fishmeal & fish oil in 2016. Fishmeal is generally manufactured from wild-caught, small fish such as salmon & trout that contain a high percentage of bones & oil.



On the basis of industrial application, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to grow at a higher growth rate in the global fishmeal & fish oil market from 2017 to 2022. Fish oil provides EPA and DHA, which play a vital role in neurological development and mental health. The rising concerns of chronic diseases among consumers result in increased consumption of fish oil with Omega-3 in various health supplements and functional foods.



The European region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for fishmeal & fish oil between 2017 and 2022. The European market experiences the maximum consumption of fishmeal & fish oil due to the increased consumption of seafood and flexibility in using secondary raw materials. Key players focus on research & development to develop innovative fishmeal & fish oil additives that provide nutrients such proteins, minerals, and vitamins to livestock through their feed.



The major challenge for the fishmeal & fish oil industry is the availability of alternative feed ingredients and microbial contamination. In addition, price volatility of raw materials is also a challenge for this market. The major consequences of the rising prices of ingredients are a shortage in the local supply of fish and unsecured future food supply.

Companies Mentioned

  • Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway)
  • Colpex (Peru)
  • Copeinca ASA (Norway)
  • Corpesca SA (Chile)
  • Croda International PLC. (U.K)
  • FF Skagen A/S (Denmark)
  • FMC Corporation (U.S.)
  • GC Rieber Oils (Norway)
  • Marvesa (The Netherlands)
  • Mukka Sea Food Industries Pvt. Ltd (India)
  • Oceana Group Limited (South Africa)
  • Omega Protein Corporation (U.S)
  • Orizon (Chile)
  • Pesquera Exalmar S.A.A (Denmark)
  • Pioneer Fishing (South Africa)
  • Scoular Company (U.S)
  • Sürsan (Turkey)
  • Tasa (Peru)
  • Triplenine Group (Peru)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market, By Source

8 Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market, By Livestock Application

9 Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market, By Industrial Application

10 Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sc9kwg/fishmeal_and_fish

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire