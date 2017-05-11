Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market to Reach $14.28 Billion by 2022 - Availability of Alternative Feed Ingredients is a Major Challenge for the Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market - Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The fishmeal & fish oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% from 2017, to reach USD 14.28 Billion by 2022. The increase in consumption of seafood and the growing aquaculture industry are resulting in market growth for fishmeal & fish oil, globally.

On the basis of livestock application, the aquatic animals segment accounted for the largest share in the fishmeal & fish oil market in 2016. Aquatic animals are fed more fishmeal & fish oil due to their high content of essential nutrients, such as amino acids, essential fatty acids, and energy content.

On the basis of source, the salmon & trout segment accounted for the largest market for fishmeal & fish oil in 2016. Fishmeal is generally manufactured from wild-caught, small fish such as salmon & trout that contain a high percentage of bones & oil.

On the basis of industrial application, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to grow at a higher growth rate in the global fishmeal & fish oil market from 2017 to 2022. Fish oil provides EPA and DHA, which play a vital role in neurological development and mental health. The rising concerns of chronic diseases among consumers result in increased consumption of fish oil with Omega-3 in various health supplements and functional foods.

The European region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for fishmeal & fish oil between 2017 and 2022. The European market experiences the maximum consumption of fishmeal & fish oil due to the increased consumption of seafood and flexibility in using secondary raw materials. Key players focus on research & development to develop innovative fishmeal & fish oil additives that provide nutrients such proteins, minerals, and vitamins to livestock through their feed.

The major challenge for the fishmeal & fish oil industry is the availability of alternative feed ingredients and microbial contamination. In addition, price volatility of raw materials is also a challenge for this market. The major consequences of the rising prices of ingredients are a shortage in the local supply of fish and unsecured future food supply.

Companies Mentioned



Austevoll Seafood ASA ( Norway )

) Colpex (Peru)

Copeinca ASA ( Norway )

) Corpesca SA ( Chile )

) Croda International PLC. (U.K)

FF Skagen A/S ( Denmark )

) FMC Corporation (U.S.)

GC Rieber Oils ( Norway )

) Marvesa ( The Netherlands )

) Mukka Sea Food Industries Pvt. Ltd ( India )

) Oceana Group Limited ( South Africa )

) Omega Protein Corporation (U.S)

Orizon ( Chile )

) Pesquera Exalmar S.A.A ( Denmark )

) Pioneer Fishing ( South Africa )

) Scoular Company (U.S)

Sürsan ( Turkey )

) Tasa (Peru)

Triplenine Group (Peru)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market, By Source



8 Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market, By Livestock Application



9 Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market, By Industrial Application



10 Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sc9kwg/fishmeal_and_fish

