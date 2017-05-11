Moti Shahani of Blue Ridge Partners To Moderate Value Creation Panel at INSEAD Private Equity Conference in Fontainebleau, France

Moti Shahani will lead discussion on approaches to creating substantial, growth-focused operating value between investment and exit

MCLEAN, Virginia, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Moti Shahani, Managing Director in London of Blue Ridge Partners, a management consulting firm exclusively focused on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth, will lead a panel at the morning session of the INSEAD Private Equity Conference in France on May 19, 2017. The theme of this year's conference is "Navigating Macro Headwinds in the Pursuit of Growth." The event is Continental Europe's largest MBA-led private equity conference. In addition to students, the conference regularly attracts investment professionals, general and limited partners and C-level executives to learn and network in a collegial campus environment.

Shahani will moderate the panel which will focus on value creation. Joining Shahani in the panel will be Paul Skipworth, Partner at Inverleith, LLP; Harry Dolman, Partner and COO of HPE Growth Capital; Monique Cohen, Partner at Apax Partners; and Andrew Priest, Director at Inflexion Private Equity Partners, LLP.

"I am delighted to be moderating this panel on value creation," said Shahani. "Blue Ridge's specialization in revenue growth, the primary driver of value creation, gives us a strong perspective on the issues and opportunities. We have an excellent group of panelists drawn from successful firms with varied and distinctive approaches to value creation across some of the largest European PE markets. It will be a lively, interesting and well-informed discussion."

Shahani has more than 25 years' experience of driving value-creating growth. Before joining Blue Ridge Partners as Managing Director, he trained at McKinsey, founded one of the UK's earliest digital marketing consultancies, served as a strategy VP with American Express dealing with all non-US markets and consulted independently on growth to a large number of UK and global clients. He holds an MA in Economics from Kings College, Cambridge, England, and an MBA with Distinction from INSEAD, France.

INSEAD, known as the "business school for the world," is the world's largest graduate business school with campuses in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The MBA program has recently been ranked #1 in the world by the Financial Times. The event will begin at 8:30 A.M. CET and will be held at INSEAD's European Campus in Fontainebleau.

