Alexander Tsiaras to Give Keynote Address at Largest, Longest-running Event in the Life Sciences Industry, June 18-22 in Chicago

DIA, (founded as the Drug Information Association), announced today keynote speaker Alexander Tsiaras, 11 tracks, more than 160 sessions, and a featured career fair at the DIA 2017 Global Annual Meeting, June 18 to 22 in Chicago, IL.

Appropriately themed "Driving Insights to Action", the DIA 2017 Global Annual Meeting is designed to foster the international exchange of actionable insights to improve health globally through the advancement of lifesaving medicines and technologies. An integral part of the health and life sciences community, this the platform on which all global stakeholders in the drug product development life cycle have an opportunity to converse, debate, and raise questions about the evolution of novel therapies, the pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) landscape, and regulatory challenges to drive action throughout health care product development.

With traditional educational sessions and innovative learning experiences, the program includes themed tracks with scientific sessions focused on today's hottest topics ranging from big data, medical affairs, and clinical operations to patient engagement, clinical trial safety, and value and access.

In the keynote address, Interactive Storytelling and Personal Health Data Drives Unprecedented Patient Empowerment, Alexander Tsiaras will share how the fusion of personal stories of disease, powerful patient data, and visceral interactive experiences can drive greater patient engagement and outcomes.

"With the changes in governance around the world, the continuing economic uncertainties, the ever-increasing consumer involvement, the regulatory challenges, plus the continuing pressure for even higher quality and innovative products, the life sciences industry is facing myriad challenges," said Barbara Lopez Kunz, Global Chief Executive, DIA. "It's important for all stakeholders in this arena to openly discuss these challenges, find ways to overcome them and take action to help move our ecosystem forward. Our global annual meeting provides the essential platform by which to do just that. Insights and outcomes garnered at this meeting will advance innovation to deliver safe, effective, and accessible healthcare products to patients."

Professional Development at DIA 2017:

Onsite Career FairJune 18 and June 19. Job seekers and Employers will meet face-to-face to discuss career opportunities. Onsite interviews will also take place for interested employers and job-seekers. Career Fair attendance is complimentary. Companies interested in showcasing open positions at the fair should contact Heej Ko, Heej.Ko@DIAglobal.org.

DIA 2017 will host over 7,000 professionals from the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device communities from over 50 countries for the five-day conference, which also features a three-day expo with more than 450 exhibiting companies.

In addition to health care and life sciences industry professionals, academia, and students, representatives from global regulatory bodies such as: Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA), Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Health Canada, The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa), National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) and Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) will be in attendance. More importantly, these same groups of people will serve as session chairs and speakers, igniting questions, inspiring thought, and driving action.

To learn more and register for DIA 2017, visit www.DIAglobal.org/DIA2017. For live updates, attendees and the public should follow and join the conversation on Twitter, @DrugInfoAssn using the hashtag DIA2017.

About DIA

DIA (founded as the Drug Information Association) is an international, nonprofit, multidisciplinary member association that provides health care product development professionals a neutral and transparent forum for collaboration and the exchange of insights to improve health globally through the advancement of lifesaving medicines and technologies. DIA builds knowledge through, learning solutions (digital and in person training), conferences and insights in the areas of Regulatory Science, Translational Medicine, Patient Engagement and Value and Access for professionals in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device communities.

DIA is based in Washington, DC (US) with regional offices representing the Americas (Horsham, PA, US); Europe, the Middle East and Africa, (Basel, Switzerland); and Asia (Beijing and Shanghai, China; Mumbai, India; and Tokyo, Japan).

For more information, visit www.DIAglobal.org or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

