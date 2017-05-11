Type 1 Diabetes: Reliable Insulin Delivery That Suits Patient's Lifestyles - touchENDOCRINOLOGY

LONDON, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stephen C Bain, European Endocrinology, 2017;13(1):13-6: https://doi.org/10.17925/EE.2017.13.01.13

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20151014/276718LOGO )



Published recently in European Endocrinology, the peer-reviewed journal from touchENDOCRINOLOGY, Stephen C Bain presents a review of the Cellnovo insulin delivery system. Autoimmune destruction of pancreatic beta-cells results in absolute insulin deficiency, type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM). Insulin therapy is required for people with T1DM to achieve an optimal glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c or A1c) along with controlled dayto- day blood glucose (BG) levels. While a variety of insulin delivery systems are available, factors such as the complexity of dosage calculation based on activity, diet and BG, the effectiveness of insulin delivery, ease of product use and 'human' issues, may affect concordance with treatment (see Table 1).[1],[2] Using an insulin delivery system which suits the patient's lifestyle and addresses issues of delivery reliability may improve concordance and ameliorate BG variability. Continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion (CSII) therapy has been shown to:

• ensure accurate insulin delivery leading to improved A1c;[3]

• eliminate the unpredicatable effects of intermediate or long-acting insulin;[3]

• reduce severe low BG episodes; and[3]

• facilitate easier delivery of bolus insulin.[3]

The full peer-reviewed, open-access article is available here:

https://doi.org/10.17925/EE.2017.13.01.13

Disclosure:Stephen C Bain is a member of the Cellnovo Medical Advisory Board. This article is a short opinion piece and has not been submitted to external peer reviewers, but the questions were reviewed by the Editorial Board before publication.

Note to the Editor

touchENDOCRINOLOGY (a division of Touch Medical Media) publishes

European Endocrinology, a peer-reviewed, open access, bi-annual journal specialising in the publication of balanced and comprehensive review articles written by leading authorities to address the most important and salient developments in the field of endocrinology. The aim of these reviews is to break down the high science from 'data-rich' primary papers and provide practical advice and opinion on how this information can help physicians in the day to day clinical setting. Practice guidelines, symposium write-ups, case reports, and original research articles are also featured to promote discussion and learning amongst physicians, clinicians, researchers and related healthcare professionals.

http://www.touchENDOCRINOLOGY.com

For inquires please contact:

Nicola Cartridge - Editorial Director

nicola.cartridge@touchmedicalmedia.com



Providing practical opinion to support best practice for busy healthcare professionals.

References:

[1] Skovlund SE, Peyrot M, The Diabetes Attitudes, Wishes and Needs (DAWN) Program: A new approach to improving outcomes in diabetes care,Diabetes Spectrum, 2005;18(3):136-42.

[2] Nicolucci A, Kovacs Burns K, Holt RIG, et al., Diabetes Attitudes, Wishes and Needs second study (DAWN 2): Cross-national benchmarking of diabetes-related psychosocial outcomes for people with diabetes,Diabetic Medicine, 2013;30(7):767-77.

[3] American Diabetes Association, Advantages of Using an Insulin Pump, 2015. Available at: http://www.diabetes.org/living-with-diabetes/treatment-and-care/medication/insulin/advantages-of-using-an-insulin-pump.html (accessed 3 October 2016).